High Schools

Here’s the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams

As the 2024-25 season gets underway, Star Tribune reporter David La Vaque ranks the top 25 teams in Minnesota.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 2:29PM
Defending Class 2A champion Edina enters the season ranked No. 1 in the Star Tribune's Top 25. (Cheryl A. Myers/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Top 25

Records through Sunday

1. Edina (3-1): Defending Class 2A champ growing past last season’s no-star approach, especially offensively.

2. Minnetonka (4-1-1): Skippers remain among the state’s top teams, and a big reason why is goaltending.

3. Hill-Murray (5-1): Overwhelming depth makes up for inexperience in net.

4. Warroad (4-1): Defending Class 1A champ will grow into form as the season rolls along.

5. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (5-0): Defense is the Cougars’ calling card.

6. Dodge County (6-0-1): A team loaded with returning talent is poised to make a long postseason run.

7. Andover (3-2): Solid defense expected to hold the line as the offense develops.

8. Holy Family (5-1): Could this be the Fire’s year to finally dethrone Minnetonka in Section 2?

9. Moorhead (4-2): The Spuds are poised to add to Moorhead’s rich hockey tradition.

10. Holy Angels (4-1): Defeated Orono in the state tournament’s third-place game and still holds the edge to start this season.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Now Minnesota's winningest boys hockey coach, Randolph focuses on getting Northern Lakes to the 'X'

High Schools

When this Minnesota town was fading, a barn helped give it hope

Colleges

Football Across Minnesota: On comebacks, jump-cuts and a can't-lose coach

11. Orono (5-2-1): Talent abounds for the Spartans, starting with forwards Zoe Lopez and Macy Rasmussen.

12. Maple Grove (4-3): Talent on the verge for the Crimson keyed by forward Kelsey Olson.

13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-1-1): Teeming with great potential, led by forward Kendall Hassler.

14. Woodbury (5-0-1): Expected to challenge Hill-Murray for the Section 4 title.

15. Proctor/Hermantown (6-2): Hit hard by graduation but expected to usher in new talent.

16. South St. Paul (5-2): Led by defender Lily Pachl, who possesses some of the silkiest hands in hockey.

17. Northfield (4-2): Replacing two generational talents this season. Junior defender Mia Miller proves the cupboard isn’t bare.

18. Apple Valley (6-2): Forward Makayla Moran seeks to make her senior year, her sixth on varsity, unforgettable.

19. Hutchinson (5-1): A cast of little-known players eager to shed that label this season.

20. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (4-3): A hard-working team should see its considerable skill come to the forefront.

21. Farmington (5-2): The Tigers’ future is now thanks to freshman sisters and forwards Amelia and Jenna Goblirsch.

22. Grand Rapids/Greenway (5-2): Two words: Mercury Bischoff, perhaps the state’s best player.

23. Roseau (6-2): Defending Section 8 champ is loaded for another title run.

24. Bemidji (4-3): Much of last season’s scoring depth returns and gives the Lumberjacks a chance in Section 8.

25. Marshall (8-0): Enough talent to put a scare into opponents.

about the writer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Meet our Dream Team: The state's best girls hockey players

card image

Talent runs deep in Minnesota girls hockey. The Star Tribune’s David La Vaque picks the dozen best players and puts them all on the same roster for a day.

High Schools

Girls hockey: Defending 2A champ Edina starts season No. 1 in Star Tribune's Minnesota Top 25

card image

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday

card image