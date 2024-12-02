Here’s the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey teams
As the 2024-25 season gets underway, Star Tribune reporter David La Vaque ranks the top 25 teams in Minnesota.
Records through Sunday
1. Edina (3-1): Defending Class 2A champ growing past last season’s no-star approach, especially offensively.
2. Minnetonka (4-1-1): Skippers remain among the state’s top teams, and a big reason why is goaltending.
3. Hill-Murray (5-1): Overwhelming depth makes up for inexperience in net.
4. Warroad (4-1): Defending Class 1A champ will grow into form as the season rolls along.
5. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (5-0): Defense is the Cougars’ calling card.
6. Dodge County (6-0-1): A team loaded with returning talent is poised to make a long postseason run.
7. Andover (3-2): Solid defense expected to hold the line as the offense develops.
8. Holy Family (5-1): Could this be the Fire’s year to finally dethrone Minnetonka in Section 2?
9. Moorhead (4-2): The Spuds are poised to add to Moorhead’s rich hockey tradition.
10. Holy Angels (4-1): Defeated Orono in the state tournament’s third-place game and still holds the edge to start this season.
11. Orono (5-2-1): Talent abounds for the Spartans, starting with forwards Zoe Lopez and Macy Rasmussen.
12. Maple Grove (4-3): Talent on the verge for the Crimson keyed by forward Kelsey Olson.
13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-1-1): Teeming with great potential, led by forward Kendall Hassler.
14. Woodbury (5-0-1): Expected to challenge Hill-Murray for the Section 4 title.
15. Proctor/Hermantown (6-2): Hit hard by graduation but expected to usher in new talent.
16. South St. Paul (5-2): Led by defender Lily Pachl, who possesses some of the silkiest hands in hockey.
17. Northfield (4-2): Replacing two generational talents this season. Junior defender Mia Miller proves the cupboard isn’t bare.
18. Apple Valley (6-2): Forward Makayla Moran seeks to make her senior year, her sixth on varsity, unforgettable.
19. Hutchinson (5-1): A cast of little-known players eager to shed that label this season.
20. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (4-3): A hard-working team should see its considerable skill come to the forefront.
21. Farmington (5-2): The Tigers’ future is now thanks to freshman sisters and forwards Amelia and Jenna Goblirsch.
22. Grand Rapids/Greenway (5-2): Two words: Mercury Bischoff, perhaps the state’s best player.
23. Roseau (6-2): Defending Section 8 champ is loaded for another title run.
24. Bemidji (4-3): Much of last season’s scoring depth returns and gives the Lumberjacks a chance in Section 8.
25. Marshall (8-0): Enough talent to put a scare into opponents.
