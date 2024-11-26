Football Across Minnesota: On comebacks, jump-cuts and a can't-lose coach

The year 1985 is a good place to trace the start of Meidt’s long and fairly uncommon football life. Meidt played quarterback for his dad, Gerhard, at Minneota, and the Vikings made their first state tournament appearance that season. Their opponent in the first round was Becker, coached by Dwight Lundeen. Minneota won the game in a snowstorm. The Meidt father-and-son tandem went on to win Prep Bowl titles in 1986 and ‘87. Chris set several national passing records in the process.