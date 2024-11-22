Ryan Meagher is quiet and humble. His running style is thunderous.
Ryan Meagher sets Prep Bowl record as Minneota downs Springfield to win 1A state championship
Ryan Meagher’s Prep Bowl-record six rushing touchdowns leads Minneota to 70-20 victory over Springfield in the Class 1A title game at U.S. Bank Stadium — the third straight year Minneota took down Springfield in the championship.
Minneota’s senior standout ran over Springfield defenders or through gaping holes, scoring a Prep Bowl-record six rushing touchdowns as the top-ranked Vikings won their third consecutive state championship with a 70-20 victory over the No. 2-ranked Tigers in the Class 1A finals Friday at US Bank Stadium. The rankings are according to the Associated Press final regular season poll.
“Our offensive line was very good,” Meagher said. “They gave me some pretty big holes to run through.”
The Vikings’ offensive output of 70 points matched the Prep Bowl record set by Triton in 2006. They finished the season averaging 57.3 points per game.
“All around that was a pretty impressive performance,” Minneota coach Chad Johnston said. His career record is 227-41 in 23 years with the Vikings.
Meagher finished with 22 carries for 290 yards, 257 of which came in the first half when he scored five touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns in a 43-22 victory over Springfield in last year’s championship game.
“He’s tough to bring down,” Springfield coach Adam Meyer said. “He’s a physical runner.”
Junior Destin Fier added two long touchdowns for the Vikings, scoring on a 52-yard reverse and 72-yard interception return. He finished with 99 rushing yards on eight carries as Minneota’s ground attack compiled 503 yards.
“That offensive line is as strong as I’ve seen,” Meyer said. It was the third consecutive year his Tigers (12-1) have lost to the Vikings (13-0) in the finals.
The 5-10, 210-pound Meagher scored on runs of 3, 12, 15, 57 and 60 yards in the first half when the Vikings built a 42-20 lead and were on their way to a 33rd consecutive victory. Stephen-Argyle owns the state record of 76 straight victories from 2003-08.
Minneota fans could be heard doing the “Skol” chant before his fifth touchdown and the Vikings’ sixth consecutive scoring drive to start the game. He scored his record-breaking touchdown on a 4-yard run off tackle just over three minutes into the third quarter. Meagher finished his career with 12 Prep Bowl rushing touchdowns.
“I wasn’t thinking about any records,” Meagher said. “I was only thinking about winning the game.”
Springfield sophomore quarterback Parker Kuehn and senior wide receiver Brayden Sturm tried to keep the Tigers in the game. Kuehn connected on 22-of-31 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, 10 completions went to Sturm for 147 yards, including an outstanding 37-yard touchdown catch.
“It’s very sad having to say this is an end,” a teary-eyed Sturm said.
Minnetonka hoped to tie the game with 12 seconds left, but a deep pass was intercepted by Maple Grove's Dylan Vokal, sealing the Crimson's victory.