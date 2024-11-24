High Schools

Elk River defeats Alexandria 33-24 for Class 5A state championship

The Elks relied on their power run game to drain the clock and keep the ball out of the Cardinals’ hands.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2024 at 12:43AM
Brecken Keoraj (3) of Elk River celebrates after rushing the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In this case, the run proved superior to the pass.

Elk River, on the strength of two run-heavy drives of nine-plus minutes in the second half, held off pass-happy Alexandria 33-24 to win the Class 5A championship Saturday in a dramatic finish to a Prep Bowl that, up to at point, lacked much drama.

Elks defensive back Gavin Kerns intercepted a pass at the 12-yard line to end Alexandria’s late attempt to rally at U.S. Bank Stadium.

There’s an old, familiar saying about there being more than one way to achieve a goal.

The two teams went toe-to-toe Saturday, applying that adage to football. As in “there is more than one way to put up points.”

Elk River, running its trademark Power-T offense, scores points in bunches on the ground. The Elks have a well-earned reputation for long, explosive runs.

Conversely. Alexandria has developed a reputation for high-scoring games, but the Cardinals do it more traditionally: Through the air.

The first half of the championship game resembled a game of “match this”, as the teams took turns challenging each other’s defenses.

Elk River would go downfield mostly on the ground (the Elks did complete a pass in the second quarter), either chewing up clock with multiple-play drives or breaking free for long runs.

Alexandria never blinked. The Cardinals accepted each challenge, secure in the knowledge they had a marvelously-accurate passer in 6-8 senior Chase Thompson and a cadre of talented, big-play receivers.

Thompson completed touchdown passes of 11, 80 and 23 yards before halftime. The offensive show ended tied 24-24 at halftime.

Elk River took second-half the kickoff and drove 79 yards in 17 plays, taking 9:32 off the clock and a 30-24 lead on a one-yard run by Levi Harris.

Trailing 30-24, Alexandria then committed its first crucial mistake. Thompson’s pass deep down the middle of the field was intercepted by Elk River’s Levi Harris.

The Elks moved the ball to midfield. Harris, also a safety, picked up a crucial first down on fourth-and-three. Harris was originally marked just short of the first down, but the play was reviewed and it was judged Harris got just past the line to gain.

Six played later, Elk River faced another crucial fourth-down play, from the Alexandria 11. Spencer Burgoon stepped in and kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:16 left, giving Elk River a two-score, 33-24 lead.

Elk River rushed for 392 yards in the game, with three runners topping 100 yards. The Elks dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for 33:55 to Alexandria’s 14:05. Thompson passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns but threw two crucial interceptions

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

