Meet the Minnesota Star Tribune’s All-Prep Bowl Team

The inaugural Minnesota Star Tribune All-Prep Bowl Team, as selected by sports writers Jim Paulsen, David La Vaque and Ron Haggstrom, recognizes standout performances at the high school football state championships across all classifications.
Offense
Grant Freking, senior quarterback, Jackson County Central: Filled in admirably for an injured starter Roman Voss. Completed 8-for-12 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two of those scores to receiver Ben Dahlin in the first half.
Chase Thompson, senior quarterback, Alexandria: The 6-8 Thompson’s strong, accurate arm was on display all season. The Prep Bowl crowd got to see it first hand as he passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, including a perfectly placed deep ball to Mason Witt for an 80-yard score.
Ryan Meagher, senior running back, Minneota: Ran for 290 yards on 22 carries and a Prep Bowl record six rushing touchdowns.
Charles Langama, senior running back, Maple Grove: Langama was the leading rusher in the Class 6A championship game, rushing 26 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Carter Reckelberg, senior running back, Becker: Carried the ball three times for 51 yards, including a scintillating 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Isaiah Wright, senior running back, Fertile-Beltrami: He rushed for 185 yards, 138 coming after halftime, on 33 carries and one touchdown. He carried 14 times for 114 yards in the third quarter.
Ben Dahlin, senior receiver, Jackson County Central: Caught a 67-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to swing the momentum back to the Huskies’ favor. He added a 69-yard score in the second quarter.
Brayden Sturm, senior receiver, Springfield: He had 10 catches for 147 yards, including an outstanding 37-yard touchdown reception.
Vinny May, senior receiver, Minnetonka: An elusive wide receiver with perhaps the best hands in the field, he keyed Minnetonka’s late rally with five catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Eli Gruenes, senior tight end, Minneota: Made the move from the interior of the line. An extremely good blocker who added another dimension to the Vikings’ ground attack. Also, versatile on defense where he bounces between the line and linebacker.
Daniel Jackson, senior kicker, Alexandria: Set a Prep Bowl record when he made a 44-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the first half against Elk River.
Spencer Burgoon, senior kicker, Elk River: Burgoon is a goalie on the soccer team who made the Elks roster in preseason tryouts. He kicked a clutch 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that put the game out of Alexandria’s reach.
Two-Way
Parker Bradley, senior lineman, Minneota: The guard anchors the Vikings’ offensive line that paved the way for 503 rushing yards. He is also their leading tackler the past three seasons, finishing with 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a pass broken up in the finals.
Carsyn Kleffman, sophomore running back and linebacker, Elk River: Kleffman set the tone for the quick-hitting Elks, going 64 yards for a touchdown on Elk River’s third play from scrimmage. He added a one-yard TD, threw for a two-point conversion and made four tackles on defense, all before halftime.
Caleb Stoltman, senior senior lineman, Fertile-Beltrami: Falcon running backs enjoy going right behind the stalwart guard. He also made an impact defensively on the interior, finishing with five tackles, a forced fumble and broken up pass.
Clay Malchow, senior running back, kick/punt returner and defensive back, Jackson County Central: Contributed 197 total yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Friday’s victory against Staples-Motley.
Parker Wangen, senior receiver, running back, kicker and defensive back, Stewartville: Two catches for 47 yards and one touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, one interception plus 1-for-1 on field goals (25 yards) and seven kickoffs for 360 yards (51.4 average).
Landen Kujawa, senior linebacker and running back, Becker: Led the Bulldogs with 99 yards rushing and a touchdown and added seven tackles.
Dylan Vokal, senior receiver and safety, Maple Grove: The do-it-all Vokal had 105 all-purpose yards, made two tackles and intercepted two passes and even held for extra points.
Preston Hanson, junior linebacker and tight end, Fertile-Beltrami: Hanson is a disruptive force with his 6-5, 195-pound frame. He made eight solo tackles, one for a loss, and recovered a fumble. The tight end also had a big 13-yard reception on a third-and-8 call on the Falcons’ initial scoring drive.
Destin Fier, senior running back, tight end, linebacker/defensive back, Minneota: The speedster returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown. He also scored on a 52-yard reverse. Fier had 99 yards on eight carries and also caught a pass for 37 yards.
Defense
Johnathon Boecker, senior linebacker, Becker: Led the Bulldogs in tackles with 12, including 1 ½ tackles for loss.
Isaac Spencer, junior linebacker, Stewartville: Led the Tigers with 11 total tackles
Luke Bjerga, junior linebacker, Staples-Motley: Returned an interception 38 yards for the Cardinals’ first score.
Jacob Wrbanek, senior linebacker, Maple Grove: Wrbanek got the Crimson off to 7-0 lead, returning a fumble 39 yards for a scoop-and-score in the first quarter. In total, he had 10 tackles, a pass defensed and a quarterback hurry.
Sam Hanson, senior linebacker, Maple Grove: Hanson was a disruptive force all game, shutting down Minnetonka’s running game with five tackles and two sacks.
Sawyer Brown, senior defensive back, Becker: Had seven tackles and a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also rushed 6 times for 39 yards and completed two passes.
Isaac Hesebeck, junior defensive back, Jackson County Central: First-quarter interception set up the Huskies’ go-ahead touchdown
Kaden Nicolas, senior defensive back, Becker: Was the Bulldogs’ second-leading tackler from his safety position, twice dropping opposing runners for drive-stopping losses.
Dean Lempka, senior defensive line, Alexandria: Lempka, like many of his teammates, spent much of the second half trying to stop Elk River’s relentless offense. Lempka led the Cardinals with a game-high 13 tackles.
Bryer Strem, senior defensive back, Fertile-Beltrami: Strem had two interceptions, giving him a state-leading 14 on the season. He also tipped another pass that led to a third interception.
Micah Bush, junior safety, Hills-Beaver Creek: Bush had 11 tackles, seven solo and one for a loss. He also recovered a fumble for the Patriots, who held Fertile-Beltrami’s high-scoring offense scoreless for a half.
