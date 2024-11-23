NCAA Division II and III football playoffs: Minnesota State Mankato stuns Augustana in final minutes

Matthew Jaeger kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired and Minnesota State Mankato scored 10 points in the final three minutes to rally for a 20-19 victory over Augustana on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D., in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Mavericks had lost to NSIC rival Augustana three times in the past two seasons. It looked glum again Saturday as the Vikings took a 19-10 lead with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining on Jake Pecina’s fourth field goal of the game.
Minnesota State started its next possession at its 12-yard line but drove 88 yards in seven plays, capped by Grant Guyett’s 33-yard TD catch from Hayden Ekern and Jaeger’s PAT to pull within 19-17 with 1:35 to play.
The Mavericks’ Lorenzo Jones then recovered an onside kick near midfield. On third-and-4 from the Vikings 39-yard line, Ekern ran 16 yards for a first down at the Vikings 23 with 21 seconds to go. The Mavericks reached the 17-yard line before Jaeger’s final kick.
Ekern passed for 175 yards and two TDs for the Mavericks, who lost to Augustana 34-16 on Oct. 26 in Mankato.
Richard Agyekum and Joey Goettl each had interceptions which led to 10 points for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks (9-3) will play at Colorado State Pueblo, which had a first-round bye, next week.
Bemidji State 24, Angelo State 14: Connor Carver’s 59-yard TD run with just over two minutes remaining and Isaiah Johnson’s interception with 51 seconds remaining helped the Beavers earn a first-round victory in San Angelo, Texas.
The Beavers (9-3) will play Western Colorado in the second round.
The Beavers led 17-7 early in the fourth quarter after a 47-yard field goal by Connor Mantelli, but the Rams (9-3 ) scored with six minutes remaining to pull with 17-14.
Following Carver’s touchdown, the Rams drove to the Beavers’ 14-yard line, before Johnson’s interception in the end zone on third down.
Carver finished with 114 rushing yards in eight carries. The Beavers, who were limited to 31 yards passing, rushed for 231 yards.
Division III
Bethel 31, Coe 26: The host Royals (9-2) withstood a fourth-quarter comeback by the Kohawks (9-2) and held on for a first-round victory.
Bethel led 31-20 going into the fourth quarter before Coe scored with 6½ minutes left to pull within 31-26. The Kohawks’ attempt for a two-point conversion failed.
The Kohawks got the ball back with two minutes remaining, but they had to start from their own 3-yard line after a 37-yard punt by Will Eliason. They turned it over on downs with 1:35 to play.
Aaron Ellingson’s three first-half touchdowns helped the Royals take a 21-20 halftime lead.
Cooper Drews passed for 268 yards and a TD and ran for a TD and Ellingson rushed for 80 yards and two TDs and caught a TD pass for the Royals.
Bethel (9-2) will play host to Lake Forest (10-0), which had a first-round bye, in the second round.
Wisconsin-La Crosse 59, Northwestern (St. Paul) 14: Kyle Haas passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Eagles to the first-round victory over the UMAC champions.
Wisconsin-La Crosse (8-3) will play at top-seeded St. John’s, which had a first-round bye, next week.
Haas’ four TD passes all came in the first half as the WIAC runner-up opened a 45-7 halftime lead.
Caden Cantrell passed for 169 yards and a TD and Sivert Klefsaas rushed for 63 yards and a TD for Northwestern.
