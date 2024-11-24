Gophers fall just short of another upset of Penn State

Facing fourth-and-1 from their 34 with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions sent their punting unit on the field. Instead of kicking the ball away, freshman tight end Luke Reynolds took the snap and raced 32 yards to the Gophers 34. Penn State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) then got a 2-yard run from quarterback Drew Allar on a fourth-and-1 keeper and fourth-down pass from Allar to tight end Tyler Warren to drain the clock.