The hospital visit was to create a plan in case of an acute injury. The Vikings experienced this scenario in their 2022 visit when safety Lewis Cine suffered a serious leg fracture that required surgery. The busing situation is especially tricky because, unlike in NFL cities, police escorts are not provided for the team. Trying to plan an ETA with London traffic is guesswork. Martin said he “still sweats bullets” because many travel issues are out of his control.