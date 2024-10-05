Eden Prairie hands Minnetonka first loss in overtime thriller; Becker tops Rocori in 4A showdown

Kittson County Central 13, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12: Sophomore Eli Peterson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ty Vig and freshman Keaton Brewer kicked the extra point with 3:30 remaining as the Bearcats (3-3) upset the Nine-Player, No. 8-ranked Chargers (5-1). It was the first play after the Bearcats defense stopped the Chargers on a fourth down-and-1 call on their own 15-yard line. The Bearcats then held the Chargers short of a first down on a hook-and-ladder play at the Bearcats 36-yard line with one minute remaining and ran out the clock. Freshman Shay Jacobson scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give the Chargers a 12-6 lead earlier. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter after a scoreless first half.