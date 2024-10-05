Never count out Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie hands Minnetonka first loss in overtime thriller; Becker tops Rocori in 4A showdown
Eden Prairie tied the score late in regulation on Elijah Rumph’s 26-yard touchdown on a fake reverse.
Jeremy Fredericks scored on a 2-yard run and fellow senior Zachary Wisemann booted the extra point as the Eagles edged Class 6A, No. 3-ranked Minnetonka 21-20 in overtime Friday night in Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka (5-1) had the ball first in the extra session and scored on junior quarterback Caleb Francois’ 6-yard run, but the Skippers missed the extra-point kick.
It was Eden Prairie (3-3) that missed a chance to win with its kicking game at the end of regulation. The Eagles’ 20-yard field-goal attempt fell short following a high snap from center with 64 seconds remaining. It was their second missed field goal on the night.
Eden Prairie tied the score 14-14 three minutes earlier on senior Elijah Rumph’s second touchdown run, 26 yards on a fake reverse. The running back opened the scoring with a 65-yard burst.
Minnetonka senior Chase Conrad also ran for two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3 and 8 yards in the first half to give the Skippers a 14-7 lead at the intermission.
The Eagles were on the verge of uncharted territory under coach Mike Grant, falling two games below the.500 mark. Grant took over the Eagles program in 1992, entering this season with a career coaching record of 388-80.
Becker 30, Rocori 14: Senior receiver Mitchell Soltau caught three touchdown passes, two from junior Sawyer Brown and one from sophomore Tristan Kowalkowski, as the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (6-0) defeated the No. 7-ranked Spartans (4-2). Soltau hauled in 9- and 31-yard scoring strikes from Brown and a 63 yarder from Kowalkowski. He only had two scoring receptions entering the game.
Hutchinson 28, Willmar 21: Nathan Thode scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter, breaking a 21-21 tie as the Tigers (3-3) edged the Cardinals (0-6). Thode scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead. Fellow senior Brady Larson accounted for the Tigers’ first two touchdowns, with the split end an 8-yard touchdown pass from freshman Graydon Rostberg and returning an interception 45 yards for a score.
Kittson County Central 13, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 12: Sophomore Eli Peterson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ty Vig and freshman Keaton Brewer kicked the extra point with 3:30 remaining as the Bearcats (3-3) upset the Nine-Player, No. 8-ranked Chargers (5-1). It was the first play after the Bearcats defense stopped the Chargers on a fourth down-and-1 call on their own 15-yard line. The Bearcats then held the Chargers short of a first down on a hook-and-ladder play at the Bearcats 36-yard line with one minute remaining and ran out the clock. Freshman Shay Jacobson scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give the Chargers a 12-6 lead earlier. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter after a scoreless first half.
Mankato East 43, Chanhassen 19: Senior Ganden Gosch threw four touchdown passes, three to junior wide receiver Hayden Tischler, leading the Class 5A, No. 7-ranked Cougars (5-1) past the defending state champion Storm (3-3). Gosch hit Tischler with touchdown passes of 6, 13 and 19 yards. The two have connected on nine TDs on the season.
Roseville 55, Hopkins 35: Javon Minor ran for four touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another — all in the second half — as the Raiders (3-3) defeated the Royals (3-3). Minor scored on runs of 3, 38, 40 and 87 yards. The senior returned his kickoff 74 yards after the Royals pulled within 42-35. The loss ended Hopkins’ three-game winning streak.
St. Paul Central 21, Minneapolis Southwest 13: Senior quarterback Allan Lankfard threw two touchdowns passes and ran for a another as the Minutemen (3-3) won their third consecutive game, beating the Lakers (0-6).
Shakopee 42, Edina 12: The Class 6A, No.5-rated Sabers (5-1) rely on their punishing ground attack. That is all it needed in overwhelming the No. 4-ranked Hornets (4-2). Junior quarterback Judah Forsberg scored on runs of 68 and 73 yards in the first half when Shakopee raced to a 33-0 lead. Senior running back Zach Docteur also added two scoring runs of 2 and 19 yards in the opening half. Forsberg added a touchdown pass in the third quarter.
