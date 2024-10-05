A look ahead at a big week in prep football

“We are excited to compete against the No. 1-ranked team in the state on the road,” Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said. “Alexandria has an outstanding roster with many returners from last year’s semifinal run. They have very good team speed on both sides of the football, and return some of the best lineman in Class 5A. They have tremendous athletes who can score from anywhere on the field. It should be a great environment for high school football.”