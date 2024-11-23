With a 14-7 lead, Maple Grove’s defense made its presence known. A 13-yard sack of Francois, coupled with an intentional grounding penalty, proved too much for Minnetonka to overcome. After Minnetonka punted, Maple Grove took firm control of momentum, going 68 yards in six plays, including a pair of Kaden Harney pass completions — one to Bo Draheim for 22 yards and another to Dylan Vokal for 32 yards, after picking up a fumbled snap.