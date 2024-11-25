Gophers

Big Ten football power rankings: Has Wisconsin dropped into the bottom third?

The Gophers are still in the 18-team Big Ten’s top half — for now, at least — and Nebraska hopes to keep climbing.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 5:00PM
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell speaks with a referee during Saturday's loss at Nebraska. (Rebecca S. Gratz)

Big Ten power rankings

1. Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten): While the Ducks were idle last week, they found out they had clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, where they’ll meet Ohio State, Penn State or Indiana.

2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1): With their 38-15 thrashing of Indiana, the Buckeyes will advance to the Big Ten title game if they beat Michigan on Saturday and end a three-game skid vs. the Wolverines.

3. Penn State (10-1, 7-1): By edging the Gophers 26-25, the Nittany Lions might slip a bit in the College Football Playoff ratings, but they’ll still get in if they beat Maryland in the regular-season finale.

4. Indiana (10-1, 7-1): As the Hoosiers licked their wounds from a 23-point loss at Ohio State, they received good news with Alabama and Ole Miss suffering their third defeats.

Last week’s power rankings

5. Iowa (7-4, 5-3): The Hawkeyes ran all over Maryland – 273 rushing yards in a 29-13 win – and can secure a berth in a Florida bowl if they beat Nebraska on Friday.

6. Illinois (8-3, 5-3): Pat Bryant’s 40-yard TD reception with 4 seconds left caps a wild fourth quarter in the Fighting Illini’s 38-31 win at Rutgers. The teams combined for 37 points in the final 15 minutes.

7. Michigan (6-5, 4-4): The Wolverines secured bowl eligibility by hammering Northwestern 50-6. They’ll try to be playoff spoilers at Ohio State on Saturday.

8. Gophers (6-5, 4-4): After an emotional loss to Penn State, the Gophers can soothe their wounds by beating Wisconsin in Madison, winning Paul Bunyan’s Axe and preventing the Badgers from posting a sixth win.

9. Washington (6-5, 4-4): The Huskies were idle Saturday and finish the regular season with a trip to Oregon.

10. USC (6-5, 4-5): A 19-13 win at UCLA sends the Trojans to a bowl. First, they’ll try to derail Notre Dame’s playoff plans on Saturday in L.A.

11. Nebraska (6-5, 3-5): By beating Wisconsin 44-25, the Cornhuskers secured a bowl trip for the first time since 2016. “This will be the last time we ever celebrate six wins,” coach Matt Rhule said.

12. Rutgers (6-5, 3-5): Coach Greg Schiano tries to ice Illinois’ kicker, and the move backfires when the Illini return their offense to the field and get the winning TD pass.

13. Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5): A week after going toe-to-toe with No. 1 Oregon in a 16-13 loss, the Badgers give up five TDs, 478 yards to Nebraska.

14. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5): After a 24-17 win over Purdue, the Spartans must beat Rutgers to secure bowl eligibility.

15. UCLA (4-7, 3-6): Loss to USC dashed the Bruins’ bowl hopes. They finish with a visit from Fresno State.

16. Northwestern (4-7, 2-6): The Wildcats rushed 24 times for only 11 yards in 50-6 loss at Michigan. “I told the team it was poor,” coach David Braun said. “It was embarrassing.”

17. Maryland (4-7, 1-7): Iowa had the ball for nearly 38 minutes against the Terrapins, who’ve lost four in a row and finish at Penn State.

18. Purdue (1-10, 0-8): The Boilermakers gave a game effort in a 24-17 loss to Michigan State. They close a long season with a trip to Indiana, where the Hoosiers will want to earn some style points.

