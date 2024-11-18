Big Ten football power rankings: Where do Gophers sit entering final two weeks?
While Wisconsin was sacking its offensive coordinator, the Gophers used a bye week to get ready for Penn State next Saturday, followed by the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
1. Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten): Down 13-6 through three quarters at Wisconsin, the Ducks scored 10 points in fourth quarter for 16-13 win that all but sealed a spot in the College Football Playoff. Oregon is off until Nov. 30 regular-season finale vs. Washington.
2. Ohio State (9-1, 6-1): The Buckeyes prepped for showdown vs. Indiana by beating Northwestern 31-7 at Wrigley Field. They’ve won 29 consecutive games against the Hoosiers.
3. Indiana (10-0, 7-0): The Hoosiers were idle last weekend. They finish the regular season with games at Ohio State, where they haven’t won since 1904, and home against Purdue.
4. Penn State (9-1, 6-1): The Nittany Lions routed Purdue 49-10 as Tyler Warren, the tight end/H-back/wildcat QB amassed 190 yards and two touchdown on 11 touches.
5. Iowa (6-4, 4-3): The Hawkeyes were idle last weekend. A win at Maryland could secure a trip to a Florida bowl game.
6. Gophers (6-4, 4-3): The bye week gave the Gophers extra time to prep for visit from fourth-ranked Penn State. Minnesota is 2-1 all-time against Penn State when the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll, with wins in 1999 and 2019 and a loss in 1997.
7. Illinois (7-3, 4-3): With 38-16 win over Michigan State, the Fighting Illini finished 6-1 at home for the first time since 2001.
8. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4): Badgers coach Luke Fickell fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo after loss to Oregon. Wisconsin has lost three straight and needs to beat either Nebraska or the Gophers to gain bowl eligibility.
9. Washington (6-5, 4-4): The Huskies improved to 6-1 at home and secured a bowl game with 31-19 win over UCLA.
10. Michigan (5-5, 3-4): After a week off, the Wolverines need a win over Northwestern or Ohio State to secure a bowl bid.
11. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4): RB Kyle Monangai rushed for two TDs, and Athan Kaliakmanis had two TD passes in 31-17 win at Maryland.
12. USC (5-5, 3-5): New starting QB Jayden Maiava passed for three TDs and ran for one in 28-20 win over Nebraska.
13. UCLA (4-6, 3-5): With a 31-19 loss at Washington, the Bruins must beat USC and Fresno State to earn a bowl bid.
14. Nebraska (5-5, 2-5): Huskers have lost four straight and must beat either Wisconsin or Iowa to reach their first bowl game since 2016.
15. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5): The Spartans have lost three in a row and need to beat Purdue and Rutgers to become bowl eligible.
16. Northwestern (4-6, 2-5): In loss to Ohio State, the Wildcats struggled to run the ball, gaining only 50 yards on 30 carries.
17. Maryland (4-6, 1-6): The Terrapins are on a three-game skid and finish the season with games against Iowa and Penn State.
18. Purdue (1-9, 0-7): The Boilermakers have lost nine straight. Up next are trips to Michigan State and Indiana to end season.
