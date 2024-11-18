Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss

''This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator,'' Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said Sunday in a statement released by the university. ''After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us, and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success.''