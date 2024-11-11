Big Ten football power rankings: Missed chance for Gophers. Illinois ready to climb.
Iowa started the weekend with a loss at UCLA, but with a chance to pull ahead of the Hawkeyes, the Gophers stumbled at Rutgers.
1. Oregon (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten): After a 39-18 win over Maryland, the Ducks can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win at Wisconsin on Saturday.
2. Ohio State (8-1, 5-1): The Buckeyes overwhelm Purdue 45-0 and now turn attention to Saturday’s game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. They’ll also try to not peek ahead to the Nov. 23 showdown against Indiana.
3. Indiana (10-0, 7-0): The Hoosiers show they can win a low-scoring contest by beating Michigan 20-15. The win did wonders for their playoff chances, and they have a bye before their Nov. 23 clash at Ohio State.
4. Penn State (8-1, 5-1): Tight end Tyler Warren rushes for two TDs in 35-6 rout of Washington. Nittany Lions finish with trips to Purdue and Minnesota, and home game against Maryland.
5. Iowa (6-4, 4-3): The Hawkeyes bolt to 10-0 lead over UCLA in Rose Bowl Stadium, then score only one TD the rest of the way in 20-17 loss. Despite the defeat, Iowa is still in line for a trip to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.
6. Gophers (6-4, 4-3): One step forward, one step back. Gophers follow up their win at No. 24 Illinois by laying an egg in 26-19 loss at Rutgers. Bye week comes at a good time to get the running game healthy. They’ll need it against Penn State and Wisconsin.
7. Illinois (6-3, 3-3): Illini had a bye and saw teams they’re pursuing, Iowa and Minnesota, suffer upsets. They can move up with a win over Michigan State.
8. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3): Bye week gave the Badgers extra time to prepare for Saturday’s home game against top-ranked Oregon.
9. Washington (5-5, 3-4): The Huskies had only 71 first-half yards in 35-6 loss at Penn State. In Big Ten road games, they are 0-4 and have been outscored 127-57.
10. Michigan (5-5, 3-4): Offensively challenged Wolverines muster only one TD against Indiana. They’ve lost four of their past five and need a win over Northwestern to gain bowl eligibility.
11. UCLA (4-5, 3-4): Resilient Bruins rally for 20-17 win over Iowa, running their win streak to three games. A win at Washington on Friday would put UCLA one win from bowl eligibility with USC and Fresno State left to play.
12. Nebraska (5-4, 2-4): The Cornhuskers were idle last week. They need one more win to reach a bowl game, and they travel to USC, host Wisconsin and finish at Iowa.
13. Rutgers (5-4, 2-4): QB Athan Kaliakmanis’ three TD passes and strong defensive play combine to lead Scarlet Knights to 26-19 win over Gophers. A win at Maryland will give Rutgers a bowl trip.
14. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4): The Spartans, idle last week, finish with Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers, and need to win two games to reach a bowl.
15. USC (4-5, 2-5): Coach Lincoln Riley has benched QB Miller Moss in favor of UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. A visit from Nebraska on Saturday is the first chance to see if the move pays off.
16. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4): The Wildcats were idle last week and face Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois to close the season, so a bowl trip seems to be a long shot.
17. Maryland (4-5, 1-5): Three turnovers doomed any upset chances the Terrapins had at Oregon. With Rutgers, Iowa and Penn State left to play, a bowl appearance seems unlikely.
18. Purdue (1-8, 0-5): The Boilermakers weren’t competitive in a 45-0 loss to Ohio State. They’ve played both the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 1 Oregon, falling by a combined 80-0.
Iowa started the weekend with a loss at UCLA, but with a chance to pull ahead of the Hawkeyes, the Gophers stumbled at Rutgers.