Big Ten football power rankings: Gophers keep climbing but still chasing Iowa
The Gophers are riding a four-game win streak, but the Hawkeyes clobbered Wisconsin and also defeated Minnesota 31-14 back in September.
1. Oregon (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten): In dominant 38-17 win at Michigan, the Ducks outgained the Wolverines 470-270 and converted 10 of 15 third-down situations. Only a three-game collapse would keep them out of the College Football Playoff.
2. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1): Physical Buckeyes dug out of 10-0 hole to beat Penn State 20-13 in Happy Valley. Final two games against Indiana and Michigan will determine their conference and playoff fate.
3. Indiana (9-0, 6-0): The Hoosiers trailed in a game for the first time this season, down 10-0 at Michigan State. Then QB Kurtis Rourke led IU to 47 unanswered points and a 9-0 start for the first time in program history.
4. Penn State (7-1, 4-1): With the loss to Ohio State, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin fell to 1-12 against AP top 10 teams since his arrival in State College. That Nov. 23 trip to Minnesota could loom large for Penn State’s playoff hopes.
5. Iowa (6-3, 4-2): What in the name of Brian Ferentz is going on here? The Hawkeyes hammered Wisconsin 42-10, giving them 40 or more points in three of their past four contests.
6. Gophers (6-3, 4-2): Coach P.J. Fleck’s team owned the key moments in a 25-17 win at No. 24 Illinois, and QB Max Brosmer directed another comeback. Now comes the Athan Kaliakmanis revenge game at Rutgers.
7. Illinois (6-3, 3-3): QB Luke Altmyer lost two key fumbles vs. Gophers. One led to a Minnesota field goal. The other ended the game with the Illini at the Gophers 16-yard line.
8. Washington (5-4, 3-3): The Huskies used two fourth-quarter defensive stops to turn back USC 26-21. Washington needs one win for bowl eligibility with trips to Penn State and Oregon and a home game vs. UCLA upcoming.
9. Michigan (5-4, 3-3): Hammered 38-17 at home by Oregon, the Wolverines just might have seen the team that succeeds them as national champions.
10. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3): The Badgers had a six-possession stretch in 42-10 loss to Iowa in which they gained only 67 yards. They’ve lost two in a row and are host to No. 1 Oregon on Nov. 16.
11. Nebraska (5-4, 2-4): By losing 27-20 to UCLA, the Huskers left themselves a thin margin to make a bowl for the first time since 2016. They need to beat USC, Wisconsin or Iowa.
12. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4): The Spartans took their lumps in a 47-10 loss to Indiana, rushing for minus-36 yards while giving up seven sacks.
13. UCLA (3-5, 2-4): QB Ethan Garbers leads 27-20 Bruins victory at Nebraska. In UCLA’s active two-game win streak, he’s thrown six TD passes and no interceptions.
14. USC (4-5, 2-5): Three interceptions thrown by QB Miller Moss doom Trojans in 26-21 loss to Washington, extending USC’s skid to four losses in past five games.
15. Maryland (4-4, 1-4): Terrapins had week off to prepare for trip to No. 1 Oregon.
16. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4): The Wildcats survive a scare from Purdue before winning 26-20 in overtime. Now they’re off a week until facing Ohio State on Nov. 16 at Wrigley Field.
17. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4): Scarlet Knights were on their bye week, preparing for a visit from Gophers in a game dripping with story lines.
18. Purdue (1-7, 0-5): Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters eschews field-goal attempt in overtime vs. Northwestern and goes for it on fourth-and-6. Purdue can’t convert, and the Wildcats score on their possession for 26-20 win.
