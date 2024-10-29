Big Ten football power rankings: How close are Gophers to top third of 18-team league?
The Gophers take a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at Illinois, which slipped in this latest ranking.
1. Oregon (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten): QB Dillon Gabriel helps Ducks amass 527 yards of offense in 38-9 win over Illinois. Oregon takes its traveling show to Michigan this week.
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0): Nittany Lions lost QB Drew Allar in first half of 28-13 win over Wisconsin, and backup Beau Pribula went 11-for-13 for 98 yards and a TD in Allar’s absence.
3. Ohio State (6-1, 3-1): Buckeyes made the key plays to turn back upset-minded Nebraska 21-17, but they’ll need to be much sharper in this week’s trip to Penn State.
4. Indiana (8-0, 5-0): Hoosiers beat Washington 31-17 to further put themselves in Big Ten title mix. Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State dot their schedule over the next four weeks.
5. Iowa (5-3, 3-2): Hawkeyes rebounded from loss at Michigan State by blasting Northwestern 40-14 on the strength of a 28-point third quarter.
6. Michigan (5-3, 3-2): Tight end Colston Loveland catches two TD passes and two-point conversion as Wolverines top Michigan State 24-17. They’re host to Oregon this week, with Indiana and Ohio State waiting in coming weeks.
7. Gophers (5-3, 3-2): Minnesota played its most complete game in 48-23 romp over Maryland. Gophers will try to stretch win streak to four on trip to No. 24 Illinois.
8. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2): Braedyn Locke throws a pick-six from his 8-yard line, turning 10-7 Badgers lead into 14-10 Penn State edge in 28-13 Nittany Lions win. Next up: trip to Iowa with Heartland Trophy up for grabs.
9. Illinois (6-2, 3-2): QB Luke Altmyer has tough day in 38-9 loss at Oregon, going 17-for-35 for 161 yards with two interceptions.
10. Nebraska (5-3, 2-3): Cornhuskers had 17-14 fourth-quarter lead at Ohio State and held Buckeyes to 1-for-10 on third downs, but late penalties, interception doom upset bid.
11. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3): Spartans win statistical battle vs. Michigan, but mistakes doom them in 24-17 loss.
12. Washington (4-4, 2-3): Huskies defense couldn’t get off the field in 31-17 loss at Indiana, allowing Hoosiers to run for 188 yards and convert eight of 15 third-down situations.
13. USC (4-4, 2-4): Missing four starters in their secondary, the Trojans end three-game skid with 42-20 win over Rutgers.
14. Maryland (4-4, 1-4): Terrapins quickly faced a three-TD deficit in 48-23 loss to Gophers. Maryland has a bye this week before traveling to No. 1 Oregon.
15. UCLA (2-5, 1-4): Bruins had a bye week, now travel to face a Nebraska team that threw a scare into Ohio State.
16. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4): Scarlet Knights were down 28-20 at USC before defense collapsed in 42-20 loss. Now they have a week off before Gophers visit New Jersey.
17. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4): Down 12-7 at halftime, the Wildcats surrender 28 third-quarter points in 40-14 loss to Iowa.
18. Purdue (1-6, 0-4): Boilermakers, idle last week, will try to escape Big Ten basement with Northwestern visiting Ross-Ade Stadium.
