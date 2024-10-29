Gophers

Big Ten football power rankings: How close are Gophers to top third of 18-team league?

The Gophers take a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at Illinois, which slipped in this latest ranking.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2024 at 3:49PM
Beau Pribula (9) will run Penn State's offense while Drew Allar recovers from injury. (Barry Reeger)

Big Ten power rankings

1. Oregon (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten): QB Dillon Gabriel helps Ducks amass 527 yards of offense in 38-9 win over Illinois. Oregon takes its traveling show to Michigan this week.

2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0): Nittany Lions lost QB Drew Allar in first half of 28-13 win over Wisconsin, and backup Beau Pribula went 11-for-13 for 98 yards and a TD in Allar’s absence.

3. Ohio State (6-1, 3-1): Buckeyes made the key plays to turn back upset-minded Nebraska 21-17, but they’ll need to be much sharper in this week’s trip to Penn State.

Last week’s Big Ten power rankings

4. Indiana (8-0, 5-0): Hoosiers beat Washington 31-17 to further put themselves in Big Ten title mix. Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State dot their schedule over the next four weeks.

5. Iowa (5-3, 3-2): Hawkeyes rebounded from loss at Michigan State by blasting Northwestern 40-14 on the strength of a 28-point third quarter.

6. Michigan (5-3, 3-2): Tight end Colston Loveland catches two TD passes and two-point conversion as Wolverines top Michigan State 24-17. They’re host to Oregon this week, with Indiana and Ohio State waiting in coming weeks.

7. Gophers (5-3, 3-2): Minnesota played its most complete game in 48-23 romp over Maryland. Gophers will try to stretch win streak to four on trip to No. 24 Illinois.

8. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2): Braedyn Locke throws a pick-six from his 8-yard line, turning 10-7 Badgers lead into 14-10 Penn State edge in 28-13 Nittany Lions win. Next up: trip to Iowa with Heartland Trophy up for grabs.

9. Illinois (6-2, 3-2): QB Luke Altmyer has tough day in 38-9 loss at Oregon, going 17-for-35 for 161 yards with two interceptions.

10. Nebraska (5-3, 2-3): Cornhuskers had 17-14 fourth-quarter lead at Ohio State and held Buckeyes to 1-for-10 on third downs, but late penalties, interception doom upset bid.

11. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3): Spartans win statistical battle vs. Michigan, but mistakes doom them in 24-17 loss.

12. Washington (4-4, 2-3): Huskies defense couldn’t get off the field in 31-17 loss at Indiana, allowing Hoosiers to run for 188 yards and convert eight of 15 third-down situations.

13. USC (4-4, 2-4): Missing four starters in their secondary, the Trojans end three-game skid with 42-20 win over Rutgers.

14. Maryland (4-4, 1-4): Terrapins quickly faced a three-TD deficit in 48-23 loss to Gophers. Maryland has a bye this week before traveling to No. 1 Oregon.

15. UCLA (2-5, 1-4): Bruins had a bye week, now travel to face a Nebraska team that threw a scare into Ohio State.

16. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4): Scarlet Knights were down 28-20 at USC before defense collapsed in 42-20 loss. Now they have a week off before Gophers visit New Jersey.

17. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4): Down 12-7 at halftime, the Wildcats surrender 28 third-quarter points in 40-14 loss to Iowa.

18. Purdue (1-6, 0-4): Boilermakers, idle last week, will try to escape Big Ten basement with Northwestern visiting Ross-Ade Stadium.

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

