Big Ten midseason football awards: Gophers impact player makes the list

A true freshman from Esko, Minn., Perich quickly has become Big Man on Campus by providing a jolt of energy to the Gophers on defense and special teams. Rather than enroll in January like many freshmen do, Perich wanted to complete his senior season at Esko, hoping to lead his prep team to a state track and field championship. A hamstring injury ended that dream, and Perich joined the Gophers in June. He’s proven to be a quick study with a flair for the dramatic. He punctuated back-to-back victories over USC and UCLA with interceptions in or near the end zone, and returned a punt 60 yards to set up a TD in a fourth-quarter rally at Michigan that fell just short. Perich’s four interceptions lead the Big Ten and are tied for second nationally.