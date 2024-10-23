Each Big Ten team has two bye weeks this year, so it’s difficult to find a true midpoint of the season, but the games that ended last weekend are as good a point as any. Six weeks remain in the regular season, and the two teams that will travel to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game will be determined during that span.
Big Ten midseason football awards: Gophers impact player makes the list
The Big Ten offensive player of the half-year is a star fans could see coming, but few outside Minnesota could have predicted this defensive freshman honoree.
With that in mind, here is a look at one writer’s opinion of the Big Ten’s best halfway through the season:
Offensive player of the half-year: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
With apologies to Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the Ohio U. transfer who’s led the Hoosiers to a 7-0 start, Gabriel has played his best in big games. The transfer from Oklahoma has completed 77% of his passes for 2,080 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. In the Ducks’ 32-31 win over Ohio State, Gabriel went 23-for-34 for 341 yards and two TDs and rushed for a TD. On the drive that produced Oregon’s winning field goal, Gabriel went 5-for-5 for 51 yards. Similarly, he went 3-for-3 for 31 yards on the winning field goal drive in a 37-34 win over Boise State. In that game, he went 18-for-21 for 243 yards and two TDs with a rushing TD.
“Every time I went and looked at his eyes tonight, I saw a guy who was composed and ready for his next moment,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Gabriel after the Ohio State game.
Defensive player of the half-year: Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan
There are several candidates, including Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, but Stewart has been the standout. He leads the Big Ten with 10 tackles for loss and ranks second with 5½ sacks. The 6-1, 245-pound senior has a Pro Football Focus grade of 93.7, the highest among any defensive player in FBS.
“Plays as good as anybody in the country but does it all the time with extreme energy,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, speaking on “Inside Michigan Football,” said of Stewart.
Offensive freshman of the half-year: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
The wide receiver factory that is Buckeyes football has another prodigy in Smith, who quickly has lived up to his billing as the nation’s top overall recruit in the 2024 class. The 6-3, 215-pounder has 32 receptions for 553 yards and seven touchdowns through six games, providing a strong complement to senior Emeka Egbuka (40 catches, 526 yards, six TDs).
“Although he’s young, he’s wise beyond his years, the way that he approaches the game,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on an On3 podcast.
Related Coverage
Defensive freshman of the half-year: Koi Perich, Gophers
A true freshman from Esko, Minn., Perich quickly has become Big Man on Campus by providing a jolt of energy to the Gophers on defense and special teams. Rather than enroll in January like many freshmen do, Perich wanted to complete his senior season at Esko, hoping to lead his prep team to a state track and field championship. A hamstring injury ended that dream, and Perich joined the Gophers in June. He’s proven to be a quick study with a flair for the dramatic. He punctuated back-to-back victories over USC and UCLA with interceptions in or near the end zone, and returned a punt 60 yards to set up a TD in a fourth-quarter rally at Michigan that fell just short. Perich’s four interceptions lead the Big Ten and are tied for second nationally.
“He’s making a huge impact,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said, “… We had a true freshman named Corey Davis at Western Michigan who was pretty good. He ended up being the fifth overall [NFL draft] pick, and he played as a true freshman.”
Coach of the half-year: Curt Cignetti, Indiana
The brash Cignetti famously uttered, “Google me. I win.” upon taking the Indiana job after a highly successful run at James Madison, and his Hoosiers – flush with 27 transfer portal additions – are the talk of the Big Ten. They’re off to a 7-0 start, just hammered Nebraska 56-7 and boast an offense that’s scoring a nation’s-best 48.7 points per game. ESPN’s “College GameDay’' makes its first visit to Indiana for Saturday’s game against Washington. That’s the start of key stretch that includes: at Michigan State, vs. Michigan and at Ohio State. Is a playoff bid in the future? It’s possible.
Analysis: Big Ten midseason football awards, and a Gophers impact player makes the list
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The Big Ten offensive player of the half-year is a star fans could see coming, but few outside Minnesota would have predicted this defensive freshman honoree.