Review: ‘Is a River Alive?’ explores what we should learn from rivers

A healthy river contains multitudes of life forms that rely on it. It is ever restless, shaping its environment. It breathes, and it can be choked. A watershed map resembles one of our own veins or neurons. And when we come to deeply know a river, we learn its powers, its moods, its vulnerabilities. Ancient people worshiped rivers; modern humans have sought to harness them. Macfarlane argues for a whole new — or perhaps a very old — way of looking at rivers.