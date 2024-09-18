Review: Afraid of the dark? ‘Night Magic’ is a book to help us reimagine darkness

And so Henion’s book, which seeks to “break the spell” of fear of the dark, is a revelation, a series of captivating field trips illuminating life in the wild at night. Under the moon and stars, owls hoot and hunt; bats swoop at mosquitoes; glowing salamanders scurry; bioluminescent fungi, moths, fireflies and glowworms put on astounding shows; gardens creep up under the moon, and we humans lift our weary eyes to the stars, then rest and heal. At night, all the light we cannot see by day and by training emerges, and suddenly, after allowing our eyes and senses to adjust to the dark, we see glorious, beautiful night sights.