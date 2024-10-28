Bret Bielema is 10-0 all-time vs. the Gophers; P.J. Fleck just wants this one

A victory at Illinois, where Minnesota last won in 2020, would gain the Gophers a chance to play in a bowl for the sixth time in Fleck’s eight years in Dinkytown. It also would give them their second win over a Top 25 team this season. The last time that happened was in 2019, when they topped No. 5 Penn State in Minneapolis and No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl on the way to an 11-2 record.