Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer and safety Koi Perich played key roles in the 48-23 homecoming win over Maryland on Saturday. Two days later, the Big Ten recognized the duo for their efforts.
Gophers QB Max Brosmer, safety Koi Perich honored by Big Ten
Max Brosmer received Big Ten offensive player of the week on Monday, and Koi Perich was named Big Ten freshman of the week.
Brosmer, a graduate transfer quarterback from New Hampshire, was named Big Ten offensive player of the week, while Perich, a true freshman from Esko, Minn., was named the conference’s freshman of the week.
Brosmer completed 26 of 33 passes (78.8%) for 320 yards and four touchdowns as the Gophers improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten with their third consecutive win. He is the first Minnesota player with four or more TD passes since Tanner Morgan had four at Northwestern on Nov. 23, 2019. Brosmer received a 93.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, his best of the season and the second-best of the week among Power Four quarterbacks.
“You watch the evolution of where Max was from North Carolina [a 19-17 loss in the season opener] to now. You watch the evolution of him as a leader from January to now,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “It is night and day, and that’s a compliment, because it was never bad.”
Perich posted his Big Ten-leading fifth interception of the season against Maryland, returning it 45 yards to set up a field goal that boosted the Gophers lead to 24-0. Perich also had three tackles and returned three punts for 31 yards. Perich has at least one interception in three consecutive games, and his season total of five is tied for fourth-most in a season for the Gophers. The program record for consecutive games with an interception is four, set by Sean Lumpkin in 1991.
“He loves competing, and he loves playing the game of football,” Fleck said of Perich. “I don’t know if I’ve been around a freshman who loves football more than him.”
Four-star, 6-6 SoCal Academy senior Jacob Ross will announce his college decision Thursday afternoon after visiting the Gophers last week.