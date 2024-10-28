Perich posted his Big Ten-leading fifth interception of the season against Maryland, returning it 45 yards to set up a field goal that boosted the Gophers lead to 24-0. Perich also had three tackles and returned three punts for 31 yards. Perich has at least one interception in three consecutive games, and his season total of five is tied for fourth-most in a season for the Gophers. The program record for consecutive games with an interception is four, set by Sean Lumpkin in 1991.