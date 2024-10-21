Big Ten football power rankings: Illinois climbs again, while Michigan tumbles
The Illini visit Oregon this week before playing host to the Gophers on Nov. 2. The Wolverines have several challenges still to come.
1. Oregon (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten): Ducks toy with Purdue in 35-0 romp, ascend to No. 1 in both major polls and await a visit from No. 20 Illinois on Saturday.
2. Ohio State (5-1, 2-1): After bye week, Buckeyes play host to an angry Nebraska team that just lost by 49 points to Indiana.
3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0): Nittany Lions come off bye week for game at Wisconsin, which has given up a combined 16 points in its past three games.
4. Indiana (7-0, 4-0): With its 56-7 thumping of Nebraska, Hoosiers matched their biggest margin of victory in Big Ten play. ESPN’s “College GameDay’' visits Bloomington for the first time for Saturday’s game against Washington. The big win came at a price: QB Kurtis Rourke is out indefinitely because of an injured thumb on his passing hand.
5. Illinois (6-1, 3-1): Fighting Illini force three turnovers, use successful fake punt to shut down Michigan 21-7. The challenge ramps up with a trip to No. 1 Oregon.
6. Iowa (4-3, 2-2): Hawkeyes muster only 28 first-half rushing yards in 32-20 loss to Michigan State.
7. Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1): Badgers shut down Northwestern 23-3 for third consecutive win. Visit from No. 3 Penn State comes next.
8. Michigan (4-3, 2-2): With 21-7 loss at Illinois, the Wolverines’ season is on the brink of imploding. Michigan still must play No. 1 Oregon, No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State.
9. Gophers (4-3, 2-2): After bye week, Gophers prep for home game against Maryland, which rallied to beat USC 29-28.
10. Washington (4-3, 2-2): Huskies, coming off bye week, will try to crash Indiana’s party.
11. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2): Six field goals by Jonathan Kim lead Spartans to 32-20 win over Iowa. They will try to add to Michigan’s lost season Saturday.
12. Nebraska (5-2, 2-2): Entering Saturday’s game at Indiana, Huskers hadn’t allowed a rushing touchdown in Big Ten play this season. The Hoosiers ran for five TDs in 56-7 rout.
13. Maryland (4-3, 1-3): Terrapins get two fourth-quarter touchdowns, key blocked field-goal attempt to rally to 29-28 win over USC. Trip to Minnesota comes next.
14. USC (3-4, 1-4): Trojans have lost four of their past five games by a combined 14 points.
15. UCLA (2-5, 1-4): Ethan Garbers passes for four TDs, runs for another in 35-32 win at Rutgers, ending the Bruins’ five-game losing streak.
16. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3): Scarlet Knights have lost three consecutive games and now face a reeling USC team in Los Angeles.
17. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3): Wildcats QB Jack Lausch goes 9-for-24 for 82 yards in 23-3 loss to Wisconsin. Iowa visits Northwestern’s lakefront stadium Saturday.
18. Purdue (1-6, 0-4): Boilermakers fall 35-0 to Oregon for their sixth consecutive loss, and they still must play Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana.
Improving the run game, stuffing the run and creating more takeaways are on coach P.J. Fleck’s to-do list.