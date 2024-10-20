No. 22 Illinois beats No. 24 Michigan 21-7 for its first win over the Wolverines since 2009

A sellout crowd of 60,670 turned out for the stadium rededication and celebration of Grange and the Illini's 39-14 win over the previously unbeaten Wolverines in 1924. Grange, the greatest player of his time and known as the ''Galloping Ghost," scored four touchdowns in the first 12 minutes of that game. In a nod to him and his teammates, the Illini of 2024 wore uniforms reflecting the style of that era complete with helmets that had the appearance of leather helmets.