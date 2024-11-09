Gophers squander prime opportunity as Kaliakmanis leads Rutgers to 26-19 victory

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opportunity came knocking this weekend for the Gophers football team.
Athan Kaliakmanis leads Rutgers to 26-19 victory over Gophers
Athan Kaliakmanis, the quarterback who transferred to Rutgers after starting for Minnesota last season, passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the Gophers’ four-game winning streak was thwarted.
First, Iowa, which entered Friday tied with the Gophers in the Big Ten standings at 4-2, lost at UCLA late Friday night.
That created a simple scenario for Minnesota: Beat Rutgers on Saturday, and the Gophers would sit at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, alone in fifth place in the conference standings with two games left to play. A fifth consecutive victory also would do wonders when it comes to bowl positioning, perhaps making Nashville, Tampa or Orlando a likely destination.
Instead, the Gophers couldn’t figure out a way to shut down Athan Kaliakmanis, the quarterback who transferred to Rutgers after starting for Minnesota last season. Kaliakmanis left when Gophers coach P.J. Fleck informed him that he’d be opening the competition for the starting job.
On Saturday, Kaliakmanis passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns, the last score putting Rutgers ahead for good with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter of a 26-19 victory over the Gophers in front of 44,210 at SHI Stadium. Kaliakmanis was sizzling in the first half, going 14-for-20 for 216 yards and two TDs.
The winning TD came after Gophers tight end Jameson Geers lost a fumble after taking a hit from Tyreem Powell on a reception at the Minnesota 10-yard line. On Minnesota’s next possession, quarterback Max Brosmer was sacked in the end zone by Jordan Walker for a safety, making it 23-16 with 6:51 left. Jay Patel’s 22-yard field goal with 2:45 left boosted the lead to 26-16.
The Gophers’ Dragan Kesich kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:10 left, but Rutgers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) receiver Ian Strong safely fielded Kesich’s onside kick attempt.
Brosmer completed 27 of 45 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown, a 17-yarder to Marcus Major in the third quarter that put the Gophers up 16-14.
Gophers running back Darius Taylor, battling injuries, struggled throughout the day, rushing 10 times for 28 yards with an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He caught two passes for minus-3 yards.
Why it Happened Minnesota’s defense didn’t pressure Kaliakmanis in the first half, and he responded by leading the Scarlet Knights to a 14-9 lead. In the second half, the Gophers dialed up the pressure on the QB and forced four consecutive punts. The Gophers offense, though, couldn’t add to its 16-14 lead.
What it Means The Gophers fell to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten and missed out on a chance to go into bye week with a five-game winning streak. They achieved bowl eligibility last week, and by losing to Rutgers, they missed out on a chance to potentially improve their destination.
Play of the Game Kaliakmanis hit Ian Strong for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter, giving Rutgers the lead for good at 23-16.
Turning Point With 8:28 left in the fourth quarter, Gophers tight end Jameson Geers fumbled the ball at the Minnesota 10 after being hit by Tyreem Powell. Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal recovered at the 12, setting up the go-ahead touchdown.
Key Stat
Minus-14 The Gophers’ offensive production in the six plays immediately following the Scarlet Knights’ go-ahead touchdown. One of those was a sack of Brosmer for a safety.
MVP Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
The former Gophers QB led the Scarlet Knights with two first-half TD passes, then found Ian Strong with the 4-yard go-ahead TD strike with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter. He finished 17-for-33 for 240 yards with the three TDs and one interception.
Up Next vs. Penn State
Nov. 23, Huntington Bank Stadium, time, TV TBD
The Gophers have the second of their two bye weeks this week before returning to action against Penn State on the next-to-last weekend of the regular season. The last time the Nittany Lions played in Minnesota, the Gophers beat No. 5 Penn State 31-26 on their way to an 11-2 season and final ranking of No. 10 in both major polls.
Athan Kaliakmanis, the quarterback who transferred to Rutgers after starting for Minnesota last season, passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the Gophers’ four-game winning streak was thwarted.