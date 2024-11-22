Following painful season-ending losses in the section tournament in back-to-back years, expectations loomed large over the Becker football team this season.
Becker claims Class 4A state championship — and a perfect season — with 24-8 Prep Bowl victory over Totino-Grace
The Bulldogs finish the season 13-0 with their fourth state championship in program history.
Not so much about winning and losing — that’s not a professed priority of Becker’s coach, Dwight Lundeen. The expectations were those of the senior football players, who loathed to disappoint Lundeen, the only coach in Becker football history.
After 55 years, Lundeen still holds an exalted place in Becker lore. He’s the architect, the originator, the pioneer. And the boss.
Nobody wants to be the player who lets Lundeen down. On Friday, none did.
Becker, fleet and athletic, got tone-setting plays from a number of seniors for a 24-8 victory over Totino-Grace in the Class 4A championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium, giving Becker its fourth state championship and first since 2015.
“We had a couple of tough losses in the section finals and these guys then made a commitment they were gonna get back here and win a state championship,” Lundeen said. “I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Becker (13-0) got started early. After shutting down Totino-Grace the first time it had the ball, senior running back Landon Kujawa bounced off a tackle and ran 32 yards for a score and a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs extended the lead less than two minutes later when another senior — receiver Carter Reckelberg — took an end-around all the way to the sideline, reversed field, and beat the Totino-Grace defenders to the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown, giving Becker a 14-0 lead going into halftime.
The Bulldogs put the game out of reach 18 seconds into the third quarter when defensive back Sawyer Brown intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Becker took a 24-0 lead when Evan Norberg added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Becker’s defense suffocated the Eagles’ offense. The Bulldogs allowed just 152 yards of total offense and kept Totino-Grace (12-1) off the scoreboard until 1:10 remained in the game.
Lundeen, as is typical, kept the spotlight on his talented roster of players.
“When we have athletes like this, we need to get them on the field as often as we can,” he said. “I’m a lot smarter when these guys are on the field playing football. They make me look good.”
In the glow of the championship aftermath, the players spoke reverentially of their coach and his influence.
“We’re a family, and I think that’s the best trait about us,” senior defensive back Kaden Nicolas said. “Coach Lundeen, he’s the best role model I’ve ever had. He is the exact person that I want to be when I’m older. He’s just an amazing person and a great leader.”
“Yes,” chimed in Kujawa, beaming. “He’s the man.”
