Football before sunrise? Why you can find it in St. Paul

“I’m in the weeds with them,” Nicolaides said. “I’ve got a young daughter at home. I want to spend a lot of time with her in the evenings. I have a second shift of work doing recruiting calls with kids on the West Coast. That can stretch a little later. It’s a battle I’m fighting myself. Do I watch one more episode of Netflix or do I go to bed and get closer to six or seven hours? It helps me empathize with what they’re going through.”