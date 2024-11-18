Prep Athletes of the Week: Monticello swimmer Adalynn Biegler sets state records at Class 1A meet

It might have been Noor’s first year in the program, but he made a lasting impact. The senior forward scored all five goals as the Tigers edged Rochester, 5-4, to win the adapted soccer state championship in the PI division. Noor netted a hat trick in their semifinal and quarterfinal victories. The Tigers were the state tournament runner-up a year ago. “Yonis has been nothing short of amazing,” Tigers coach Greg Smith said. “He has been a key contributor all season. He excels at both scoring and passing. Yonis absolutely loves soccer... you can tell by the big smile he keeps on his face while playing.”