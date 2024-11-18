Clockwise from left:Adalynn Biegler, Yonis Noor and Bailey Rupp. (Star Tribune staff/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)
Prep Athletes of the Week: Monticello swimmer Adalynn Biegler sets state records at Class 1A meet
Also, Yonis Noor and Griedin Corley lead their respective teams to adapted soccer state championships.
November 18, 2024 at 10:44PM
Adalynn Biegler
Monticello • swimming
Throughout her high school career, Biegler has been chasing state records. After this past weekend, though, she’ll be going after her own.
The Magic sophomore set state records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 22.38 and 49.20 seconds, respectively, in the Class 1A state meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Edina’s Rachel Wittmer owned the state mark in the 50 freestyle (22.54) while Chanhassen’s Zoe Avestruz was the previous record holder in the 100 freestyle (49.22).
“Some of my goals this year were the state records in both of those events,” Biegler said. “My times really dropped in both of those at the True Team state meet. That’s when I saw those records in my near future.”
It was the first event of the day that set the tone for Biegler’s record-setting performance. She swam the opening leg on Monticello’s victorious 200 medley relay team with a time of 1 minute, 47.51 seconds.
“We didn’t win that race last year,” Biegler said. ”It was fun to get that one this year as a team.”
The adrenaline rush from that victory effected her 50 freestyle, and even more the 100 freestyle.
“That is the time I’m most proud of,” Biegler said. “I didn’t expect that.”
Biegler doesn’t feel any more pressure now that she is a three-time state champion in both events.
“I feel less pressure each year,” Biegler said. “Everything comes naturally for me.”
And, as far as her state records go — “It was an incredible experience,” Biegler said. “It’s an experience I want to live again.”
Yonis Noor
Minneapolis South • soccer, adapted (physically impaired)
It might have been Noor’s first year in the program, but he made a lasting impact. The senior forward scored all five goals as the Tigers edged Rochester, 5-4, to win the adapted soccer state championship in the PI division. Noor netted a hat trick in their semifinal and quarterfinal victories. The Tigers were the state tournament runner-up a year ago. “Yonis has been nothing short of amazing,” Tigers coach Greg Smith said. “He has been a key contributor all season. He excels at both scoring and passing. Yonis absolutely loves soccer... you can tell by the big smile he keeps on his face while playing.”
Bailey Rupp
Bemidji • hockey
The sophomore sensation is a big reason the Lumberjacks are off to a 3-0 start. Rupp scored 10 goals and dished out five assists in a five-day span, recording at least a hat trick in each victory. She figured in on every tally, four goals and two assists, in a 6-4 triumph over Grand Rapids/Greenway. “Bailey is a generational player and it’s truly a privilege to have the opportunity to work with her every day,” Bemidji coach Mike Johnson said. “Given all the superlatives used to describe Bailey and her performances, her greatest attribute is her humility.”
Mason Gorghuber
Alexandria • football
The senior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, leading the No. 7-ranked Cardinals (Class 5A, 10-2) to a 42-20 triumph over previously unbeaten and No. 2-rated Owatonna (11-1). He had touchdown catches of 12, 13, 26 and 28 yards. Gorghuber was coming off an 11-catch, 199-yard and two-touchdown performance in a 17-14 victory over No. 3-ranked Armstrong. “Mason has had a great playoff run for us,” Cardinals coach Mike Empting said. “He is a great route runner who is athletic, has terrific ball skills and has game breaking speed, as he has demonstrated repeatedly throughout the season.”
Graycin Andreen
Orono • swimming
“Graycin is obviously a talented and accomplished swimmer, but more than anything, she loves her team,” Spartans coach Mark Seguin said. “Her individual performances were spectacular this season, but being a part of championship team was clearly her biggest goal.” The junior won the 200-yard freestyle (25.49 ) and was a part of Orono’s victorious 200 freestyle relay team (1:36.53) as the Spartans ended Visitation’s 10-year reign as the Class 1A state champions. “I’m so happy she had the opportunity to achieve that goal with her teammates,” Seguin said. Andreen also took second place in the 100 butterfly (26.48) and was a member of the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team (3:33.70).
Isaiah Wright
Fertile-Beltrami • football
Wright ran for 361 yards on 24 carries with seven touchdowns — the second most in a state tournament game — leading No. 3-ranked Fertile-Beltrami to a 60-33 victory over LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli in the Nine-Player semifinals. The senior running back scored on runs of 6, 13, 38, 41, 43, 46 and 56 yards, three coming in a less than three minutes in the second half. Wright has run for 2,406 yards on 154 carries and 39 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 175 yards and two more scores this season.
Griedin Corley
Dakota United • soccer, adapted (cognitively impaired)
The Hawks’ stellar defensive core is led by Corley. “She was the heart and soul of our team this season,” Dakota United coach Brett Kosidowski said. The Hawks shut out Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 3-0 to win the state title in the adapted soccer CI division. They won all three state tournament games by the identical score. Corley also netted a goal in the finals. “She is tough as nails and will go toe-to-toe with anyone,” Kosidowski said. “She has a quiet confidence about her, but her leadership shines through at every practice and game with her effort, hard work, and non-stop motor.”
