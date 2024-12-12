The Phyllis Wheatley Community Center (PWCC) has named a new executive director.
North Minneapolis’ Phyllis Wheatley Community Center names new executive director
David Hunter II is a former participant in the center’s programs and a north Minneapolis native.
He’s David Hunter II, and on Jan. 6, the north Minneapolis native will take over the job of overseeing the center that provides programs and services that empower individuals and families.
“David’s unique ability to meet people where they are, paired with his servant leadership approach, makes him the ideal leader to guide PWCC into its next century of service,” Board Chair Scott Morris said in a statement. “His empathy, understanding and passion for our mission inspire hope and possibility for our entire community.”
Hunter’s appointment is sort of a homecoming. When Hunter was a student at north Minneapolis’ Bethune Elementary School, he took part in programs offered by PWCC. The center at 1301 10th Av. N. is marking this year its 100th anniversary of offering food assistance, domestic violence support, parenting restoration classes, youth basketball and technology skills courses for young men and women. The center also hosts special programs for Juneteenth, Thanksgiving and Earth Day, as well as a Santa breakfast for families.
Hunter most recently served as center director for the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in Rochester, where he led recovery programs and guided teams focused on holistic growth. He also served as a chaplain, providing spiritual and emotional support to individuals and families.
His résumé also includes working as a counselor at the Salvation Army in Minneapolis, where he connected individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction to resources. Hunter is also a board member of Second Chance Coalition and the R3 Collaborative, organizations that advocate for social justice and help those re-entering society.
Another roughly 1,500 had their sentences commuted.