North Minneapolis’ Phyllis Wheatley Community Center names new executive director

Hunter’s appointment is sort of a homecoming. When Hunter was a student at north Minneapolis’ Bethune Elementary School, he took part in programs offered by PWCC. The center at 1301 10th Av. N. is marking this year its 100th anniversary of offering food assistance, domestic violence support, parenting restoration classes, youth basketball and technology skills courses for young men and women. The center also hosts special programs for Juneteenth, Thanksgiving and Earth Day, as well as a Santa breakfast for families.