Mayor Jacob Frey portrayed Minneapolis as a beacon of light in a chaotic country during his State of the City speech on Tuesday.
Frey, who is running for re-election this year, pushed back against President Donald Trump’s frequent portrayal of large, Democratic-run cities as cesspools of poverty and disfunction. He urged Minneapolis not to “mirror the madness” or “respond to outrage with more outrage.”
“Let’s counter Donald Trump — not with our own brand of chaos, but with our own brand of collaboration," he said. “We won’t agree on everything — but we can agree on a whole lot more."
As his backdrop, he chose the Abyssinia Center on Lake Street, which the city helped an Ethiopian immigrant rebuild after he nearly lost the business amid the 2020 protests and violence in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a police officer.
Frey drew parallels between the city and Abyssinia owner Abe Demmaj, who moved here from Ethiopia over 30 years ago.
“I came with big dreams, but with a small pocket,” Demmaj said.
The city itself is rising again, too, Frey said, after weathering some tough years, emerging from a pandemic and an international police brutality scandal.
Extending an olive branch
Frey and all 13 council seats are up for re-election in November in what is shaping up to be a bruising battle for control of City Hall. Even though they’re all Democrats or democratic Socialists, the divide between them sometimes seems as wide as the gap between Republicans and Democrats.