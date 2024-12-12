Iconic Minneapolis church steeple soars again

A Minneapolis church has restored its steeple, a towering landmark in the Whittier community for over a century.
The 121-year-old steeple of Calvary Baptist Church in the Whittier neighborhood underwent an approximately $800,000 renovation.
By Grace Henrie
Calvary Baptist Church, located at the corner of W. 26th Street and Blaisdell Avenue, is 141 years old. The 110-foot-tall steeple was built in 1903, according to Church Administrator Dean Caldwell-Tautges.
The brick Romanesque revival building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and no significant work had been done to it since its construction, Caldwell-Tautges said. In recent years, the exterior brick, sheet metal and shingles had fallen into disrepair.
The renovation cost approximately $800,000. The church received a $200,000 grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places, which supports congregations undertaking major capital projects at historic houses of worship. The remaining funds were raised by the congregation and community, although the church still owes $25,000, according to Caldwell-Tautges.
The renovation process took about six months and was completed in October.
“Ultimately, it’s about sharing the entire building and preserving it so we can share it with people,” Caldwell-Tautges said. “It’s even more than preserving architecture and history.”
Caldwell-Tautges added the church serves as an anchor in the Whittier community, offering a preschool, hosting farmers markets, providing a commercial kitchen for small business owners and supplying tutoring resources.
“Sometimes churches have this culture like, ‘We’re here to help you, and save you,’ and we don’t really operate that way,” Caldwell-Tautges said. “We see this as a space to share and partner with people on a variety of things.”
In addition to restoring the steeple, Calvary is raising funds to renovate the sanctuary’s exterior. People can donate to the church’s campaign through its website.
The church is hosting a Christmas celebration and holiday market at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 featuring a concert and steeple lighting.
Grace Henrie is a University of Minnesota student on assignment with the Star Tribune.
