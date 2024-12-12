Minnesota State Mankato and NCAA semifinal foe Valdosta State are on familiar ground

The Mavericks and Blazers met in the 2012 semifinals in Mankato. The Mavericks led 10-0 in the second quarter after Adam Thielen caught a 17-yard TD pass from Jon Wolf. But the Blazers rallied for a 35-19 victory and went on to defeat Winston-Salem State in the championship game for their third national title. The Blazers defeated Ferris State in 2018 for their fourth.