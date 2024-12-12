Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three converging hypotheticals. What would have happened if Sam Darnold was on the Vikings last season? What might have happened if the Falcons had signed Darnold instead of Kirk Cousins this season? And how might all of this be different if Bill Belichick had become Falcons head coach instead of now taking the North Carolina job?
Podcast: A Vikings QB what-if, La Velle E. Neal III and Anthony Edwards’ development
8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, focusing on the Vikings vs. Bears approach to roster building, the Gophers men’s hockey team and what the Twins are supposed to do during this era of baseball.
28:00: A critique of Anthony Edwards’ decision-making.
