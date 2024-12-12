Sports

Podcast: A Vikings QB what-if, La Velle E. Neal III and Anthony Edwards’ development

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three converging hypotheticals. What would have happened if Sam Darnold was on the Vikings last season? What might have happened if the Falcons had signed Darnold instead of Kirk Cousins this season? And how might all of this be different if Bill Belichick had become Falcons head coach instead of now taking the North Carolina job?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 2:57PM
Vikings' quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) greet each other after the Vikings defeated the Falcons 42-21. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three converging hypotheticals. What would have happened if Sam Darnold was on the Vikings last season? What might have happened if the Falcons had signed Darnold instead of Kirk Cousins this season? And how might all of this be different if Bill Belichick had become Falcons head coach instead of now taking the North Carolina job?

8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment, focusing on the Vikings vs. Bears approach to roster building, the Gophers men’s hockey team and what the Twins are supposed to do during this era of baseball.

28:00: A critique of Anthony Edwards’ decision-making.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Gophers

Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten's career nearly ended before it started

card image

An All-American in gymnastics and the classroom, Mya Hooten's career nearly ended before it started — but two families came together for a life-changing leap of faith.

Vikings

Vikings big question: Re-sign Sam Darnold or stick with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback?

card image

High Schools

Boys Basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall remains No. 1 in Star Tribune's Top 25

card image