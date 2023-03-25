No. 5 seed Minnehaha Academy upset top seed Holy Family 76-72 in overtime in a Class 2A boys basketball tournament semifinal Friday night at Target Center.

The Redhawks took their first lead with 2:32 left in regulation. That one didn't last, but they led when it counted, throughout most of overtime and as the final buzzer sounded.

Minnehaha Academy junior Lorenzo Levy hit three-pointers all game, but it was his baseline jumper that tied the game with two seconds left in regulation. Levy's sixth three-pointer of the game put his team up 63-62 at that 2:32 mark.

Levy made another three-point shot in overtime and finished with seven from beyond the arc and with a team-high 27 points.

Redhawks senior Rolyns Aligbe had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

For the Fire, Boden Kapke produced a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Collin Mulholland scored 20 points with 15 rebounds.

On a seven-game winning streak overall, Minnehaha Academy returns to the state championship game, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Target Center, for the sixth time since 2013. The Redhawks are looking for their sixth state title overall and fifth in the past six state tournaments (2017-19, 2021).

The Redhawks (23-8), ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, avenged a 101-56 loss to Holy Family on Jan. 16. No. 1-ranked Holy Family (28-3) ended a 17-game winning streak.