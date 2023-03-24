Park Center found its mojo just in time, rallying from a five-point deficit late in the second half for a 61-56 victory over Eastview and a spot in Saturday's Class 4A state championship game.
Down 53-48 with 3:59 left, Park Center embarked on a 9-0 run, sparked by five points from C.J. O'Hara, who to that point had been held in check. O'Hara finished with eight points, 10 below his season average. Casmir Chavis paced Park Center with 21 points. Jon Mekkonen led Eastview with 19 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
John Carlson scores as Capitals beat Blackhawks 6-1
John Carlson had a goal and an assist in his return from a fractured skull, and the Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Pastrnak gets 49th goal, Bruins top Montreal, 5th win in row
David Pastrnak scored his 49th goal, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist and the Boston Bruins overcame a sluggish performance to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.
Sports
Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU beats MSU 98-93 in OT
Markquis Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19, his last two on spectacular passes in the final minute of overtime, and Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 on Thursday night in a Sweet 16 thriller at Madison Square Garden.
High Schools
Setting up the small-class semis: A look at the matchups in 2A, 1A
The boys basketball state tournament awaits finalists from Friday's games in Target Center.
Sports
Blais, Hofer lead Blues to 4-3 win over Red Wings
Sammy Blais scored the go-ahead goal, Joel Hofer made 27 saves and the St. Louis Blues held off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday night.