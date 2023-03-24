Park Center found its mojo just in time, rallying from a five-point deficit late in the second half for a 61-56 victory over Eastview and a spot in Saturday's Class 4A state championship game.

Down 53-48 with 3:59 left, Park Center embarked on a 9-0 run, sparked by five points from C.J. O'Hara, who to that point had been held in check. O'Hara finished with eight points, 10 below his season average. Casmir Chavis paced Park Center with 21 points. Jon Mekkonen led Eastview with 19 points.