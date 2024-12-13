Sports

Podcast: Vikings preferred playoff opponents + A bad time to watch the Wild

Host Michael Rand’s declaration the other day that it was time to start watching the Wild more closely could not have come at a worse time. Plus Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look at the biggest questions, both present and future, facing the team.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 2:57PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay shake hands at the end of the game in October. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand’s declaration the other day that it was time to start watching the Wild more closely could not have come at a worse time. Minnesota was drilled 7-1 on Thursday by Edmonton, a game that saw them lose another key player (Jake Middleton) to an injury. Plus Rand looks at Chris Hine’s excellent story on the Wolves’ group text and what it means to players.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look at the biggest questions, both present and future, facing the team. If we can agree their biggest areas of immediate concern are the health of Stephon Gilmore, the run defense and the interior line, which potential playoff opponents pose the biggest threat? And are we thinking about the Sam Darnold question the right way?

38:00: Thursday Night Football was a dud.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

