Introduction: Host Michael Rand’s declaration the other day that it was time to start watching the Wild more closely could not have come at a worse time. Minnesota was drilled 7-1 on Thursday by Edmonton, a game that saw them lose another key player (Jake Middleton) to an injury. Plus Rand looks at Chris Hine’s excellent story on the Wolves’ group text and what it means to players.
Podcast: Vikings preferred playoff opponents + A bad time to watch the Wild
Host Michael Rand’s declaration the other day that it was time to start watching the Wild more closely could not have come at a worse time. Plus Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look at the biggest questions, both present and future, facing the team.
8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand for a look at the biggest questions, both present and future, facing the team. If we can agree their biggest areas of immediate concern are the health of Stephon Gilmore, the run defense and the interior line, which potential playoff opponents pose the biggest threat? And are we thinking about the Sam Darnold question the right way?
38:00: Thursday Night Football was a dud.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Gophers and Spartans play to draw in highest-level men’s hockey; Michigan State banks extra shootout point
Minnesota, ranked first in the nation, dealt with injury and absence against No. 3 Michigan State.