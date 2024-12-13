With one last hymn, parishioners bid farewell to 150-year-old church in small Minnesota town

As the final hymn rang out across the pews, tears were shed, hugs exchanged and memories brought back to life. For Michele and Joe Thill, who traveled in from Galesville, Wis., the final Mass was both a tribute to the generations before them as well as a reflection of their life together. The couple met here more than five decades earlier when Michele was in the girls’ choir and spotted a handsome young man on the other side of the balcony. The two celebrate 46 years of marriage this weekend.