Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow — it’s all in the forecast for Saturday.
Tough travel conditions expected Saturday as mixed precipitation to fall across metro, southern Minnesota
Slick conditions are expected along and south of I-94, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from the Twin Cities south to the Iowa border that will be in effect from midnight Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the Weather Service warns.
The system moving into Minnesota from the south Friday night and into Saturday morning won’t be a blockbuster — just a total of an inch or less of precipitation — but it has the potential to be messy as temperatures will be just below the 32-degree mark.
“Freezing drizzle and glare ice often leads to very hazardous conditions on untreated roads and surfaces,” the Weather Service said. “Exercise extra caution when traveling during freezing rain.”
The Weather Service said it does not expect impacts to power lines.
Precipitation will start out as light snow overnight farther south, transition to freezing drizzle during the morning, then possibly transition back to light snow later in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
North of I-94, most of anything that falls is expected to be snow, the Weather Service said.
The weather advisory covers the entire Twin Cities metro area and includes the cities of Marshall, Worthington, Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester, Red Wing and Winona. Two Wisconsin counties, St. Croix and Pierce, also are included in the advisory.
High temperatures will hold in the 30s on both Sunday and Monday and drop back into the 20s on Tuesday. Monday also will bring another chance of a rain-snow mix, the Weather Service said.
Tough travel conditions expected Saturday as mixed precipitation to fall across metro, southern Minnesota
Slick conditions are expected along and south of I-94, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory.