Retail

The made-in-Minnesota 2024 gift guide

Still shopping for loved ones? Here are 10 made-in-MN gifts beloved by Minnesota Star Tribune staffers.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 1:30PM
A made-in-Minnesota gift guide. (Anna Boone/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shopping for a uniquely Minnesotan gift this holiday season? Well, you’re in luck, because here we pretty much specialize in all things Minnesota, all the time. We asked some of our tastemakers (staff members) from around the room to share their best recommendations for Minnesota-made gifts they’ve given — or given to themselves.

Here are 10 gift ideas from local makers that your loved ones will love.

Everyday earrings by Ann Erickson

A gift I love to give (including to myself) is jewelry by Ann Erickson. Erickson is a Minneapolis artist whose work is pretty but practical. The simple materials tend to work with a lot of outfits, and you can find gifts at many price points. I wear my trillium flower-shaped post earrings almost every day, and friends swear by her hair pins. - Greta Kaul

Arte earrings by Ann Erickson

Faribault Mill lake and map wool throws

My favorite gift is a Faribault Mill throw blanket. They make a blanket with a map of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area as well as other throws of local lakes and several major cities (in addition to other personalized ones for colleges and characters) and they’re SO WARM! - Abby Silva

Couples clay classes at Northern Clay Center

Northern Clay Center has one-off couples or individual classes that are really cute. They fill up fast, but I think there are some Valentine’s Day classes left. - Juliet Kelson

South Minneapolis neighborhood art by Brendon Farley

My 2024 calendar is a collection of paintings of alleys and side streets in the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis, and I love it beyond reason. Looks like he isn’t doing a 2025 calendar, alas, but he’s selling note cards if anyone wants to share the good news about Minneapolis alleys. - Jen Brooks

Gray Duck Art pet paint-by-number kits

Have you ever wanted to create a piece of art featuring your pets? I got a Gray Duck Art paint-by-number kit for my partner and sent in a couple of photos of our dogs smiling. The kit they sent back captured them perfectly, and we had such a great time painting it together. It was a fun, relaxing project, and we ended up with something we love displaying on our wall. - Amy Schrempp

Gray Duck Art on Facebook

Allure Cigars + Du Nord Social Spirits whiskey

I have given my dad packs of the Kendrick Classic cigars paired with a bottle of Mixed Blood whiskey from Du Nord. Both are Black-owned businesses with local brick-and-mortar locations that offer smooth gift options for those who like to kick back and relax. - Nicole Norfleet

Minnesota State Fair tickets + a local card

Did you know you can buy Minnesota State Fair tickets any time of the year? They’re $3 cheaper when you order them during the pre-sale. The fair even provides nifty holiday cards you can print out at home to surprise the deep-fried-Oreo lover in your life. Why wait until summer to draw up your plan of attack for the best two weeks of the year? - Eder Campuzano

Minimalist local 2025 calendar by Little Dipper Art

I love giving a calendar designed by a local artist, especially for the person who “has everything.” It’s something people may not treat themselves to but probably really appreciate having. I love this Minneapolis/St. Paul Minimalism calendar by Liz Derby of Little Dipper Art. I spotted it at Soundwoven Goods in south Minneapolis, which also stocks a Taylor Swift version for the minimal Swiftie in your life. - Zoë Jackson

2025 Minimal calendar by Little Dipper

The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book

The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book just came out in November and features the best recipes from the first two decades of winners of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s beloved annual holiday cookie contest. - Emily Newcomb

Dock 6 Pottery handcrafted in Minnesota

I have a cute little vase from Dock 6 Pottery in St. Anthony. They also sell plates and mugs and other cool stuff like ceramic geode ornaments and coasters. - Katy Read

Looking for more last minute holiday gifts? Check out our roundup of 30+ area holiday markets featuring even more Minnesota small businesses. There are more than 100 vendors at Dayton’s Holiday Market in downtown Minneapolis alone, and 70 more at the European Christmas Market at Union Depot in St. Paul.

about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See More

More from Retail

See More

Retail

The made-in-Minnesota 2024 gift guide

card image

Still shopping for loved ones? Here are 10 made-in-MN gifts beloved by Minnesota Star Tribune staffers.

MN Fortune 500

Dietary guidelines committee punts on ultra-processed food, a win for General Mills

Researchers from health institutions in France calculated a 14 percent higher risk of early death for each 10 percent increase of ultra-processed foods consumed.

Twin Cities Suburbs

SeaQuest aquarium files for bankruptcy, faces investigations in Minnesota

A boy looks at jellyfish in an aquarium at a SeaQuest attraction. The fast-growing developer of mall attractions is building an aquarium and wildlife exhibit at Rosedale Center that will open next spring.