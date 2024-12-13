Shopping for a uniquely Minnesotan gift this holiday season? Well, you’re in luck, because here we pretty much specialize in all things Minnesota, all the time. We asked some of our tastemakers (staff members) from around the room to share their best recommendations for Minnesota-made gifts they’ve given — or given to themselves.
The made-in-Minnesota 2024 gift guide
Everyday earrings by Ann Erickson
A gift I love to give (including to myself) is jewelry by Ann Erickson. Erickson is a Minneapolis artist whose work is pretty but practical. The simple materials tend to work with a lot of outfits, and you can find gifts at many price points. I wear my trillium flower-shaped post earrings almost every day, and friends swear by her hair pins. - Greta Kaul
Faribault Mill lake and map wool throws
My favorite gift is a Faribault Mill throw blanket. They make a blanket with a map of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area as well as other throws of local lakes and several major cities (in addition to other personalized ones for colleges and characters) and they’re SO WARM! - Abby Silva
Couples clay classes at Northern Clay Center
Northern Clay Center has one-off couples or individual classes that are really cute. They fill up fast, but I think there are some Valentine’s Day classes left. - Juliet Kelson
South Minneapolis neighborhood art by Brendon Farley
My 2024 calendar is a collection of paintings of alleys and side streets in the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis, and I love it beyond reason. Looks like he isn’t doing a 2025 calendar, alas, but he’s selling note cards if anyone wants to share the good news about Minneapolis alleys. - Jen Brooks
Gray Duck Art pet paint-by-number kits
Have you ever wanted to create a piece of art featuring your pets? I got a Gray Duck Art paint-by-number kit for my partner and sent in a couple of photos of our dogs smiling. The kit they sent back captured them perfectly, and we had such a great time painting it together. It was a fun, relaxing project, and we ended up with something we love displaying on our wall. - Amy Schrempp
Allure Cigars + Du Nord Social Spirits whiskey
I have given my dad packs of the Kendrick Classic cigars paired with a bottle of Mixed Blood whiskey from Du Nord. Both are Black-owned businesses with local brick-and-mortar locations that offer smooth gift options for those who like to kick back and relax. - Nicole Norfleet
Minnesota State Fair tickets + a local card
Did you know you can buy Minnesota State Fair tickets any time of the year? They’re $3 cheaper when you order them during the pre-sale. The fair even provides nifty holiday cards you can print out at home to surprise the deep-fried-Oreo lover in your life. Why wait until summer to draw up your plan of attack for the best two weeks of the year? - Eder Campuzano
Minimalist local 2025 calendar by Little Dipper Art
I love giving a calendar designed by a local artist, especially for the person who “has everything.” It’s something people may not treat themselves to but probably really appreciate having. I love this Minneapolis/St. Paul Minimalism calendar by Liz Derby of Little Dipper Art. I spotted it at Soundwoven Goods in south Minneapolis, which also stocks a Taylor Swift version for the minimal Swiftie in your life. - Zoë Jackson
The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book
The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book just came out in November and features the best recipes from the first two decades of winners of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s beloved annual holiday cookie contest. - Emily Newcomb
Dock 6 Pottery handcrafted in Minnesota
I have a cute little vase from Dock 6 Pottery in St. Anthony. They also sell plates and mugs and other cool stuff like ceramic geode ornaments and coasters. - Katy Read
Looking for more last minute holiday gifts? Check out our roundup of 30+ area holiday markets featuring even more Minnesota small businesses. There are more than 100 vendors at Dayton’s Holiday Market in downtown Minneapolis alone, and 70 more at the European Christmas Market at Union Depot in St. Paul.
