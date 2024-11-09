Shopping doesn’t need to be stressful, especially when it’s combined with nibbles and sips, music, photo booths and enchanting settings. Check out our roundup of area markets offering a range of experiences, from intimate and cozy to bustling and festive. What they all have in common is one-of-a-kind gifts.
Twin Cities area holiday markets dazzle with unique gifts
Your guide to handcrafts, jewelry, specialty foods and more for the giving season.
By Melissa Walker and
Ella Anderson
ARTS OF THE HOLIDAYS SHOW AND SALE: Shop locally with heirloom-quality gifts by local artists. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. various dates through Dec. 21; see website for schedule. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata. minnetonkaarts.org.
ARBORETUM HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE: Visit the AppleHouse and shop gifts and goodies, in addition to the remaining apples, pumpkins and squash from the season.9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Dec. 20. Applehouse, 7485 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria. arb.umn.edu.
HOLIDAY SHOW AND SHOP: Find unique gifts from a variety of local artists, listen to some Christmas tunes and snap a selfie with Santa. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Tue.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 21. Rumriver Art Center, 2665 4th Av., Anoka. allevents.in.
FIELD + FESTIVAL HOLIDAY MARKET: Shop for local goods from a crew of farmers, foodies and makers. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls. fieldandfestival.com.
MINNEAPOLIS CHRISTKINDL MARKET: This outdoor traditional European Christmas market features handcrafted gifts and an enchanting atmosphere. 4-9 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22. North Loop Green, 350 N. 5th St., Mpls. minneapolischristkindlmarket.com.
NORDIC VILLAGE MARKET: Guests can peruse vendors nestled in cozy cabins on the fourth-floor terrace. This year, a new lodge is open for cocktails. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 22. Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. fourseasons.com/minneapolis.
A HANDMADE HOLIDAY MARKET: Support local makers at this one-stop holiday shop. Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 22. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 La Salle Av., Mpls. mplscraftmarket.com.
TEXTILE CENTER HOLIDAY GALLERY SHOP: Find unique fiber goods in the expanded shop. Hours vary through Dec. 24, see website for details. 3000 University Av. SE., Mpls. textilecentermn.org.
PAIKKA’S HOLIDAY BAZZAR: Shop from 20 local vendors featuring jewelry and clothing to salmon and jam. Sip on beverages and enjoy a bite to eat while you peruse. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. paikkamn.com.
DAYTON’S HOLIDAY MARKET: More than 100 local vendors in one of Minneapolis’ most iconic retail spaces. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Nov. 14-Dec. 28. 700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mplsdowntown.com.
MINNESOTA WALDORF SCHOOL HOLIDAY FAIR AND MARKET: Twinkle & Toast Market: a 21+ shop and sip event. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22. The next day, adults can kids are invited for a Holiday Fair with food, crafts and fun: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. 70 E. County Road B, Maplewood. mnwaldorf.org.
EDGCUMBE RECREATION CENTER CRAFT FAIR: Shop a variety of handmade goodies perfect for gift giving and home decor. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. 320 S. Griggs St., St. Paul. facebook.com.
HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET: Find one-of-a-kind holiday themed gifts from 20 vendors. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Mississippi Crossings, 307 East River Pkwy., Champlin. ci.champlin.mn.us.
UPTOWN HOLIDAY MARKET: Local artist and makers market with music performances, roller skating and art activities. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. eastbdemakaska.org.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Enjoy the festive sounds and sights of historic Stillwater and find a variety of handcrafted goods. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24. Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater. washingtoncountymn.gov.
WALKER CHURCH HOLIDAY ART FAIR: Shop original art and enjoy lunch, soup, bread and baked goods. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24. 3104 16th Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com.
PALACE THEATRE HOLIDAY MARKET: 50+ local artists and vendors in the St. Paul music venue. 2-8 p.m. Nov. 29; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30. 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. palaceholidaymarket.com.
EXCELSIOR CHRISTKINDLSMARKT: Photos with reindeer, tea parties with princesses, the NorthPole trolley and a silent auction.10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Excelsior East Public Parking, 249 Water St., Excelsior. excelsiorchristmas.com.
HOLIDAYS ON NICOLLET: Jewelry, apparel, home goods and vintage finds from 60 local artists and makers. This market has two locations.11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. Nov. 14-Dec. 22 Minneapolis Craft Market at IDS Center, 80 S. 8th St, Mpls. mplscraftmarket.com; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. Nov. 29-Dec. 22. Chameleon at YMCA, 651 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mplsdowntown.com.
EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET: Festive live entertainment, gift shopping, European style food, and a holiday train and carousel. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Nov. 29- Dec. 22. Free. Union Depot, 240 E Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. stpaulchristmasmarket.org.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY POP-UP MARKET: Support local small businesses, grab some drinks and find holiday gifts. Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 30. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE. 9th St., Mpls. minneapoliscider.com.
MINNEAPOLIS MAKERS MARKET & BAR HOP: A Small Business Saturday event with local makers staged between Indeed Brewing Co., Padraigs Brewing, Tattersall Distilling and Dashfire Distillery. 1-6 p.m. Nov. 30. See website for location addresses. facebook.com.
MALL OF AMERICA HOLIDAY MARKET: A pop-up of local artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29 & Sat.-Sun. Nov. 30-Dec. 22. First floor next to L.L. Bean, 2131 Lindau Lane, Bloomington. mplscraftmarket.com.
NORDIC JULEMARKET: Twenty Nordic-inspired artisans. Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. facebook.com.
MAKE AND MINGLE WINTER ARTIST MARKET: An evening winter market with local artists and hot cocoa. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E, St. Anthony. threeriversparks.org.
RAGING ART ON: A holiday market with artworks in various price points, plus music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 5-7; Dec. 12-14 & Dec. 19-21. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Mpls. gamutgallerympls.com.
GIFTS IN THE GALLERY: A boutique-style holiday sale with items from jewelry to ceramics and home goods. Hours vary Dec. 5-23, see website for details. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. artistrymn.org.
SUMMIT BREWING CO. EVENING MAKERS MARKET: Sip local and shop local while supporting nonprofit Neighborhood House. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 6. 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul. summitbrewing.com.
NORDIC JULMARKET: A Nordic-inspired market with Nordic-imported artisans and entrepreneurs from the Twin Cities. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 6; noon-8 p.m. Dec. 7; noon-6 p.m. Dec. 8. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com.
ART AT HIDDEN RIVER: Holiday sale of fine art and crafts. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Hidden River Middle School, 1700 Summit Av., St. Paul. artistscircle.org.
GOOD SHEPHERD CHRISTMAS MARKET: More than 30 artists and makers, photos with Santa and s’more making. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7. 145 Jersey Av. S., Golden Valley. goodshepherdmensclub.com.
NO COAST CRAFT-O-RAMA: A modern, urban and indie-style art and craft show. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Midtown Global Market, Mpls. nocoastcraft.com.
JULMARKNAD HOLIDAY MARKET: Handmade and locally crafted goods from regional artists. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8. $8-$22. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. asimn.org.
OLD ST. ANTHONY HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Two full floors of handmade goods perfect for gifting. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Machine Shop, 300 SE. 2nd St., Mpls. mplscraftmarket.com.
CATHEDRAL CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & CRAFT MARKET: A European-style market with strolling carolers, games and more. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 12; 5-9 p.m. Dec. 13; noon-7 p.m. Dec. 14. Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Av., St. Paul. cathedralheritagefoundation.org.
NOVA HOLIDAY MARKET: A two-day holiday market with local artisans, live music, festive beverages, a photo booth and an art gallery. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14-15. The Wilderness, 1010 W. Lake St., Mpls. novapopup.com.
TINSEL TREE TOWN AND HOLIDAY MARKET: Nibble and nosh while shopping 20+ local makers. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 14; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15. Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Av. SE., Mpls. malcomyards.market.
MINNESOTA MERRY MARKET: Shop 80+ artist vendors, enjoy food trucks, two bars, train and horse and carriage rides, Santa visits and more.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 14-22. $5. North End Event Center, State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights. minnesotamerrymarket.com.
NICOLLET ISLAND WINTER MARKET: Find unique gifts from upcycled lamps, fair trade clothing to handmade jewelry while enjoying festive drinks and holiday tunes.10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org.
WEN HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET: Products by women and minority makers focused on sustainability and community. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Coffeewomple Roastery, 610 SE. 9th St., Mpls. wenmn.org.
A VERY VINTAGE HOLIDAZZLE MARKET: A two-day night market featuring vintage clothing, home goods and more. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 20; noon-9 p.m. Dec. 21. City Center, 33 S. 6th St., Mpls. mplsvintagemarket.com.
