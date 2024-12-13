At 80, concert singer finds herself a hot commodity

Kelly said that aside from helping Shelton unlearn some habits that had crept into her technique in reaction to physical changes, there was a psychological dimension that had to be addressed. “Not being able to do what she could do at one point in her career made her hesitant,” he said. “A lot of it was getting her out of her head about it and saying: ‘You don’t have to sing this the way you would have when you were 25 years old. This is the voice you have which is still very beautiful and capable.’ ”