Review: A spirited biography of ‘odd,’ ‘visionary’ Paul Gauguin

His father died suddenly during the voyage; his mother later earned her living as a dressmaker. At age 7, he returned to “ghost-grey” France. In Prideaux’s view, the contrasts between an insouciant childhood in the tropics and his bourgeois adulthood in Europe form the ethos of Gauguin’s oeuvre: “When anyone made him feel stupid, helpless or inferior he would say threateningly, ‘I am a savage from Peru.’”