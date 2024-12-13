The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

We thought we would be most smitten with the Original, a ground beef concoction stuffed with familiar, classic taco ingredients and lime crema. It was fine, but the surprise hit ended up being the Cubano. Citrus-braised pork, ham and gooey Swiss are stuffed into an octagon-shaped toasted tortilla. It then gets generous doses of mustard and pickles. It was the proof we needed that the bold flavors we love in a Cubano can work using a thin flour tortilla in lieu of the denser hunk of sandwich bread we’re used to. Although this could never replace a traditional Cubano, it was sure fun to mix things up. (N.N).