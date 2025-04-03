Violent storms cut through the South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and killing 6

LAKE CITY, Ark. — Tornadoes and violent winds flattened homes and ripped apart buildings from Oklahoma to Indiana in the first round of storms that are expected to bring record-setting rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation’s midsection in the coming days.
At least six people were killed in western Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana in the first wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spun off powerful tornadoes — one launching debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) above the ground in Arkansas.
Homes along the highway that crosses through Lake City, Arkansas, had completely collapsed, their brick walls crushed and roofs gone. Three cars were tossed into trees. Workers were using bulldozers to clear debris.
‘‘I don’t really know how to explain it,‘’ said Cody Ferguson, who hid in a storm shelter with neighbors while the twister roared above them. ‘’Just real loud rumbling, a lot of bangs, debris.‘’
The home he had built from the ground up was destroyed, and he said a neighbor from across the street was seriously injured.
Among the deaths, at least four people were killed in western Tennessee, including a man and his teenage daughter whose home was destroyed, and an Indiana man who died after his pickup truck struck downed powerlines.
More than 90 million people were at risk of severe weather across an area stretching from Texas to Minnesota and Maine, according to the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center.
Potentially deadly flash flooding was forecast through Saturday for the South and Midwest as severe thunderstorms blowing eastward become supercharged. The potent storm system will bring ‘’significant, life-threatening flash flooding’’ each day, the National Weather Service said.