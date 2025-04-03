Iowa’s popular RAGBRAI bike tour will include Minnesota

Iowa’s famous long-distance bike tour across the state will include a section in Minnesota for the first time in the ride’s 51 year history.
RAGBRAI organizers announced the news Thursday, part of the big reveal of this summer’s full route. The ride is July 19-26.
Day two of the seven-day ride includes 15 miles in Minnesota. The tour will roll past Brown Park South, southwest of Jackson, Minn., and just north of the Minnesota-Iowa border. Cyclists will continue on toward Superior, Iowa, to end the day’s section.
“For over five decades, we’ve explored every corner of Iowa, and this year, we’re taking it to the next level riding into Minnesota,” RAGBRAI Ride Director Matt Phippen said in a news release. “It will be an unforgettable experience.”
Venturing into Minnesota took coordination between Iowa government agencies and counterparts in Minnesota, including the Department of Natural Resources and Jackson County Parks and Trails. The nonprofit Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota also helped.
Minnesota’s inclusion fits with the ride’s history of building connection among cyclists and communities on the route, Bike MN Executive Director Michael Wojcik said.
“[Brown Park South] made for an easy connection,” he said. “Logistically, it was very possible to do and test the waters. I expect it will grow the mission and grow awareness of the ride, and hopefully Minnesota can benefit.”
This year’s ride is 406 miles, from Orange City to Guttenberg.