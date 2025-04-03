Outdoors

Iowa’s popular RAGBRAI bike tour will include Minnesota

The famous long-distance bike ride will go north of the border for the first time in its history.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 4:57PM
In this Monday, July 22, 2013 photo, riders arrive in Hamlin, Ia., during the first leg of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI. RAGBRAI is a weeklong bicycle ride through the state sponsored by the Des Moines Register. (AP Photo/The Des Moines Register, Christopher Gannon) NO SALES ONLINE OUT, TV OUT, MAGS OUT, NO SALES, MANDATORY CREDIT
Riders arrive in Hamlin, Iowa, during the first leg of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, in 2013. (Christopher Gannon/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa’s famous long-distance bike tour across the state will include a section in Minnesota for the first time in the ride’s 51 year history.

RAGBRAI organizers announced the news Thursday, part of the big reveal of this summer’s full route. The ride is July 19-26.

Day two of the seven-day ride includes 15 miles in Minnesota. The tour will roll past Brown Park South, southwest of Jackson, Minn., and just north of the Minnesota-Iowa border. Cyclists will continue on toward Superior, Iowa, to end the day’s section.

“For over five decades, we’ve explored every corner of Iowa, and this year, we’re taking it to the next level riding into Minnesota,” RAGBRAI Ride Director Matt Phippen said in a news release. “It will be an unforgettable experience.”

Venturing into Minnesota took coordination between Iowa government agencies and counterparts in Minnesota, including the Department of Natural Resources and Jackson County Parks and Trails. The nonprofit Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota also helped.

Minnesota’s inclusion fits with the ride’s history of building connection among cyclists and communities on the route, Bike MN Executive Director Michael Wojcik said.

“[Brown Park South] made for an easy connection,” he said. “Logistically, it was very possible to do and test the waters. I expect it will grow the mission and grow awareness of the ride, and hopefully Minnesota can benefit.”

This year’s ride is 406 miles, from Orange City to Guttenberg.

RAGBRAI, short for Register’s Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa, began in 1973 off a challenge among Des Moines Register newspaper employees.

In 2023, RAGBRAI had its largest-ever group of riders (50,000) from Ames to Des Moines. The ride has had nearly 475,000 participants since it began, and has touched all 99 Iowa counties.

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

