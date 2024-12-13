A 21-year-old Minneapolis man has received a term topping 13 years for causing a two-vehicle crash while fleeing police in Robbinsdale that killed a young mother and severely injured her husband.
Nearly 14-year sentence for Twin Cities man who fled police, caused crash that killed teacher
She and her husband both taught special education at Coon Rapids Middle School.
Quintin Leon Hudson was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to fleeing police resulting in death, and fleeing police resulting in great bodily harm, in connection with the crash on July 8, 2023, at 36th and Orchard avenues N., where he broadsided a minivan following a brief pursuit by police.
Emily Gerding, 34, of Crystal died. Her husband, John Gerding, 35, was seriously injured.
With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Hudson is expected to serve 8¾ years in prison and the balance of his 13¾-year term on supervised release.
The Gerdings worked as special education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School, according to a spokeswoman for the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Daughters Emelia, now 7, and Eleanor, now 4, were not in the vehicle.
“My thoughts are with Emily’s family, especially her husband, John, and their children,” read a post-sentencing statement from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.
“John and Emily ... made a difference in the lives of so many members of our community,” Moriarty’s statement continued. “While the impact of this tragedy is most acutely felt by Emily’s family, our community now suffers as well. Mr. Hudson’s reckless actions took one life and affected many more.”
Hudson was driving alone in a Tesla, police said. He had a state-issued instruction permit and wasn’t legally allowed to drive unless with a licensed motorist over age 18, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
The Tesla’s owner told the Minnesota Star Tribune he was letting a friend use the car for a while. That friend said Hudson took the keys while she was sleeping.
According to the charges:
An officer spotted the Tesla around 8:15 p.m. traveling about 55 miles per hour on eastbound 42nd Avenue N. as it passed over Hwy. 100. The posted speed limit is 30 mph.
The officer noticed the driver made several quick turns to avoid being pulled over. The squad’s lights and siren were activated on Orchard at 40th, where Hudson sped off. The officer ended the pursuit after a block.
The officer never lost sight of the Tesla and saw it failed to stop at the stop sign at 36th, a major thoroughfare in Robbinsdale. Hudson sped through the intersection, slamming into the Gerdings’ minivan, which had no stop sign and had the right of way.
Emily Gerding died at the hospital while John Gerding was in a coma for days. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding.
Asked why he didn’t pull over when the officer tried to stop him, Hudson said he “didn’t want to,” the charges read.
The Gerdings met at Cooper High School in New Hope where they “went to a dance together, then rekindled their love for each other years later when they started working at Target,” John Gerding’s parents, Greg and Julie, recalled in a joint email to the Star Tribune soon after the crash.
“They knew immediately that they were meant to be together forever,” Greg and Julie Gerding said.
