Reigning Class 4A state champion Park Center will return to the state tournament to defend its title.

The top-seeded Pirates defeated third seed Osseo 62-52 to win the Class 4A, Section 5 championship Friday at Rogers High School. It's the fourth section title in the past five years for Park Center.

Pirates senior CJ O'Hara scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half and a fast-break bucket at the final buzzer. Osseo's De'Mari Larkins led his team with 15 points.

Park Center held a 31-26 halftime lead.

The Pirates (26-2), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, started the season with a 22-game winning streak before dropping two of their last three regular-season games by a combined six points to Elk River and Maple Grove. Park Center reaches the state tournament for the seventh time overall in search of its second state title.

Osseo (16-13), which upset section No. 2 seed Maple Grove in the semifinals, made it back to the section final after starting the season with a three-game losing streak. The Orioles were playing for their first trip to state since 2018.

Friday's game was a rematch of last year's section final, which Park Center also won, 89-69. Park Center went 3-0 against its Northwest Suburban foe Osseo this season. The Pirates won 74-55 on Jan. 27 and 79-65 at Osseo on Feb. 28.