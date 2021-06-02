DULUTH — Mike Randolph, one of the state's most successful high school hockey coaches, has resigned amid an investigation.

Duluth school district spokeswoman Katie Kaufman confirmed the resignation Wednesday of Randolph, who coached the Duluth East boys' hockey team for 32 years.

According to a records request filed by the Star Tribune, the Duluth East hockey coach was under investigation by outside firm Terch & Associates, of Duluth. The nature of the inquiry was not revealed.

Randolph's record includes leading the team to 18 state tournament appearances, two state championships and six second-place finishes. He coached teams that played in a storied five-overtime state tournament game against Apple Valley in 1996, as well as a 2011 triple-overtime game against Eden Prairie.

In 2003 the district did not renew Randolph's contract amid coaching complaints and financial irregularities related to a Christmas wreath fundraiser. He was rehired the next year.

