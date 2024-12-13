Review: Conductor Richard Egarr leads SPCO musicians in fun and exciting ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos

For any Twin Cities lover of the arts, there’s usually a particular December date they make every year. For theatergoers, it might be the Guthrie’s “A Christmas Carol” or — a tradition of more recent vintage — the “Grinch” at Children’s Theatre Company. Dance enthusiasts have a host of “Nutcrackers” from which to choose. And Minnesota might rank first in the nation for how many residents have a connection to one choir or another, each presenting their own Christmas program.