Woman struck, killed by car in shopping center parking lot in St. Louis Park

The driver of the car was cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

By Star Tribune staff

December 13, 2024 at 9:47PM

A woman died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Knollwood in St. Louis Park, police said.

First responders answered the call at about 1:30 p.m. and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Her name and age were not released.

Authorities said the driver of the car that struck the woman was cooperating with investigators. The shopping center, known previously as Knollwood Mall, is on Hwy. 7 at Hwy. 169.

St. Louis Park police were leading the investigation with the help of the Hennepin County sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices and the State Patrol.

Star Tribune staff

