A woman died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Knollwood in St. Louis Park, police said.
Woman struck, killed by car in shopping center parking lot in St. Louis Park
The driver of the car was cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.
First responders answered the call at about 1:30 p.m. and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Her name and age were not released.
Authorities said the driver of the car that struck the woman was cooperating with investigators. The shopping center, known previously as Knollwood Mall, is on Hwy. 7 at Hwy. 169.
St. Louis Park police were leading the investigation with the help of the Hennepin County sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices and the State Patrol.
Hennepin Juvenile Detention Center vows to boost staff, retrain officers to fix violations
County Commissioner Angela Conley condemned the practice of isolating kids as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ and questioned why county operators were not finding ‘tangible solutions.’